“Suits,” the popular legal drama series that ran from 2011 until 2019, underwent a bit of a renaissance a year or two ago. The series, which featured The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, found a new home on Netflix in 2023 and became one of the streamers most watched television shows.

It wasn’t as if the series wasn’t well received during its time on television either; a bit of a critical darling at times, “Suits” earned nominations at the People’s Choice and SAG Awards, with Season 3 in particular highlighted as one of the best in the series.

The show even ended on its own terms. Series creator Aaron Korsh explained to Deadline: “The goal was to have a 16-episode Season 8 and a 10-episode Season 9. During the course of Season 7, as they were negotiating the cast’s contracts for two years, an unforeseen thing happened.”

“You can never know that one of your stars [Meghan Markle] is going to marry the Prince of England, and Patrick decided not to return, so we had a choice whether to keep going after Season 7.”

“We decided that the original plan was a 16-episode Season 8 and a 10-episode Season 9, let’s see if we can do that. And dovetailing with that, Katherine Heigl called and she wanted to be involved in the show, and we thought it was a perfect way to help extend the franchise and make it to that end of Season 9.”

What is “Suits L.A” about?

Suits L.A." is a television series that follows the story of Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor who relocates from New York to Los Angeles. In L.A., Ted reinvents himself as a lawyer representing wealthy clients. However, as his practice faces challenges and his firm reaches a crisis point, Ted must confront his past and assume a role he once held in contempt.

The series delves into the complexities of Ted's professional and personal life, as well as the dynamics among a group of characters who navigate their loyalties to each other and Ted. Against the backdrop of Los Angeles, events from Ted's past gradually unravel, shedding light on the decisions that led him to leave behind everything and everyone he loved in New York.

Who has been cast so far in “Suits L.A”?

Stephen Amell is seen as STARZ celebrates the premiere of its new series "Heels" on August 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Only one cast member has been announced so far, but it also happens to be the lead role. Stephen Amell has been announced as the lead actor for "Suits L.A.” portraying Ted Black, the former federal prosecutor turned lawyer in Los Angeles. However, beyond Amell's casting, no other official announcements have been made regarding the rest of the cast for the series.

Is Meghan Markle returning to the “Suits” franchise?

Since leaving her role as Rachel Zane on "Suits" in 2018 due to her marriage to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has focused on other projects, including philanthropy and media ventures. While there have been rumours and speculation about a possible return or cameo appearance, nothing has been confirmed by Markle or the producers of the show.

When is “Suits L.A” getting released?