John Simm is set to star in a new six-part series called I, Jack Wright. The series written by Chris Lang has been given the go-ahead and will be available to watch on Alibi Channel.

Alongside John Simm the series will also star Nikki Amuka-Bird and Gemma Jones. The story follows Jack Wright a powerful and successful businessman, who leaves his family in disarray when they learn of his suicide.

“When the provisions of Jack’s final will and testament are made known, his third wife, Sally (Nikki Amuka-Bird), and two sons, Gray (John Simm) and John, are shocked to discover they have been largely cut out of Jack’s enormous fortune,” according to TV Zone. But all is not what it seems as the detectives investigating Jack’s death find out that his death was actually a murder - the question is who killed him?

Chris Land said: I'm so excited to be about to start shooting I, Jack Wright, and delighted to have assembled such an astonishing cast and creative team. Wills are extraordinary documents. The preference of one sibling or another, one friend, one wife, one husband, is often seen as an expression of who was loved more (or less) with the very person who can explain the document’s true meaning unable to...

"They can be used to punish, to reveal long buried secrets, to disinherit and destroy, as well as to bring succour, to affirm love, and make dreams come true. They are the most potent echo of the end of life, for good and for bad, and the will of Jack Wright is no exception - so buckle up, it's going to be quite a ride!’

I, Jack Wright is currently in pre-production and set to air on the Alibi channel in 2025.