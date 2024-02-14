Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bring the Drama is a brand new TV series hosted by Bill Bailey that begins this week. The six-part series will give eight aspiring actors the chance to leave their normal day jobs and follow their dream of becoming an actor.

Over 2,000 people applied and the contestants were whittled down to the final eight. All of them are amateur actors who have never been to acting school or able to break into the competitive industry.

Each week the contestants will perform real scenes in the real sets from some of Britain’s favourite shows, including EastEnders, Peaky Blinders and Silent Witness. The contestants will be mentored by casting director Kelly Valentine Hendry. In the trailer Kelly says: "the industry is skewed towards privilege," adding I believe that has to change because the more open the industry is the better the talent that comes through onto our screens."

In week five of the competition only three will be selected to appear at an industry showcase and get the chance to be signed by a top agent.

Who are the Bring the Drama contestants?

Chris, 23, a construction administrator from Warrington

Delasi, 27, a cab driver from London

George, 61, a retired police officer from County Durham

Janice, 67, a healthcare assistant from Sheffield

Jordan, 27, a barista from Manchester

Lizzie, 26, a civil servant from London

Luca, 24, a content creator from Runcorn

Rehanna, 47, a former social services worker from London

When is Bring the drama on TV?

Bring the Drama is available to watch on BBC Two from Wednesday February 14 at 9pm.