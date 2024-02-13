The One Show: Lorraine Kelly will be discussing her debut novel The island Swimmer
Lorraine Kelly will be on Tuesday nights (February 13) The One Show chatting to hosts Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas about her debut novel The Island Swimmer.
The TV broadcaster, 64, book is about facing your past and finding yourself. The morning show host wrote the book after being inspired by wild swimming in Orkney. The TV star has a range of books including Lorraine Kelly’s Scotland, Nutrition Made Easy and Shine: Discover a brighter You, but this will be her first fictional novel.
The book has already received five star reviews from Google Books readers. One person wrote: 'Written with compassion and empathy, a cuddle in a book' with another adding “'Wow! It is a very long time since I have enjoyed a book so much. This gripped me from the start.”
The Island Swimmer is due to be released on February 15. It will be available to buy from all good bookstores including Amazon.
Joining Lorraine on the sofa will be legendary actor Sir Ian McKellen. He will be chatting to Alex and Jermaine about his new role in the West End show Player Kings. The Lord of the Rings actor has not long finished his run on the theatre production show of Frank and Percy.
However, Sir Ian McKellen has already started working on his next role. He is set to play Sir John Falstaff in Player Kings at the Noel Coward Theatre from April to June.
Watch the One Show on weekday nights from 7pm on BBC One.
