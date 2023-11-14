The charity single, “Golden” will see its proceeds contributed to the breast cancer charity, Future Dreams.

Lorraine Kelly's charity single has briefly knocked The Beatles off the top spot on the UK iTunes chart this week (Credit: Getty)

Speaking at Westminster, Lorraine Kelly addressed MPs, shedding light on the Change And Check campaign initiated by breast cancer survivor and ‘Lorraine’ producer Helen Addis. Kelly, impressed by the unexpected success of the charity single, shared her enthusiasm, stating, “We're very excited because we just heard that our single is number one on iTunes and who is number two, The Beatles. It's brilliant, and this choir is amazing because it's made up of all the women whose lives have been saved by the Change And Check campaign.”

Helen Annis, the campaign's founder, emphasized the impact of the initiative, stating, “They contacted us because they saw our campaign on the ‘Lorraine’ show, they checked themselves, they found their breast cancer early, and that's the key. The majority of them are under the screening age, so that's really important that we get the message out. …I never thought that it would be my boobs that would get me to number one – but they've done it.”

The single, released as part of the fifth year of Lorraine Kelly’s Change + Check campaign, aims to raise awareness about the signs and symptoms of breast cancer, encouraging women to undergo examinations. Dr Hilary Jones commended the campaign’s significant impact, acknowledging that lives have already been saved and emphasizing the potential for many more lives to be positively affected.