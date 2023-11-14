Lorraine Kelly celebrates Change + Check charity single topping iTunes Chart, surpassing The Beatles
The charity single, “Golden” will see its proceeds contributed to the breast cancer charity, Future Dreams.
TV presenter Lorraine Kelly expressed her astonishment as the Change + Check charity single, titled "Golden," briefly claimed the number one spot on the iTunes music chart, surpassing even the iconic The Beatles. The track features the soulful vocals of Grammy-winning singer Joss Stone and the Change + Check choir, comprising 20 women whose lives were positively impacted by the breast cancer awareness campaign featured on ITV’s ‘Lorraine.’
Speaking at Westminster, Lorraine Kelly addressed MPs, shedding light on the Change And Check campaign initiated by breast cancer survivor and ‘Lorraine’ producer Helen Addis. Kelly, impressed by the unexpected success of the charity single, shared her enthusiasm, stating, “We're very excited because we just heard that our single is number one on iTunes and who is number two, The Beatles. It's brilliant, and this choir is amazing because it's made up of all the women whose lives have been saved by the Change And Check campaign.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Helen Annis, the campaign's founder, emphasized the impact of the initiative, stating, “They contacted us because they saw our campaign on the ‘Lorraine’ show, they checked themselves, they found their breast cancer early, and that's the key. The majority of them are under the screening age, so that's really important that we get the message out. …I never thought that it would be my boobs that would get me to number one – but they've done it.”
The single, released as part of the fifth year of Lorraine Kelly’s Change + Check campaign, aims to raise awareness about the signs and symptoms of breast cancer, encouraging women to undergo examinations. Dr Hilary Jones commended the campaign’s significant impact, acknowledging that lives have already been saved and emphasizing the potential for many more lives to be positively affected.
All profits generated from downloads of the single will contribute to the breast cancer charity Future Dreams.