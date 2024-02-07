Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There is nothing we love more than dinner and a show and London’s West End is the place to do it. The West End is home to the best musicals, stage shows and theatre productions around. And if you're heading to the ‘big smoke’ this year then you may even see some A-List Celebrities performing there too.

Some of the biggest names in the film and TV industry will be performing in shows this year. We have compiled a list for where you can see your favourite celebs, which show will they be performing in and when they will be in it.

Hollywood actor Tom Holland, best known for playing Spiderman in the MCU movies recently announced he will be playing Romeo in Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. The actor will perform at the Duke of York theatre and tickets are available to buy from February 13 and the show begins in May.

Cara Delevingne will make her West End debut playing Sally Bowles in the musical Cabaret. The actress will be at the Kit Kat Club from March 11. Tickets are on sale now.

Matt Smith who has starred in Doctor Who, The Crown and House of Dragon will be heading over to the West End as he takes on the role of Bunny Munroe in An Enemy of the People. Tickets for the show are still available and the actor will be at the Duke of York Theatre now until April.

Sex and the City actress Sarah Jessica Parker is currently starring in the Plaza Suite show alongside husband Matthew Broderick. The couple are performing at the Savoy Theatre now until March 31. There are still some tickets available but you will need to be quick if you don't wan to miss out.

Sir Ian McKellen is a regular on the West End and has only just finished his run in Frank and Percy. The Lord of the Rings actor is now taking on his next role as Sir John Falstaff in Player Kings. You can catch him at the Noel Coward Theatre from April till June and tickets are available to buy now.

Another star from the Crown is the iconic Imelda Staunton. The actress will be starring in Hello Dolly and tickets are on sale now. She will be performing from July to September at the London Palladium.