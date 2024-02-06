Cara Delevingne to make her make West End debut starring in the musical Cabaret
Cara Delevingne is set to make her West End debut as she stars in the classic musical show Cabaret. The model, 31, will be taking on the role as Sally Bowles at the Kit Kat Club at Playhouse Theatre in London.
The actress will be performing in the musical from March 11 to June 1 following the singer Self Esteem’s [Rebecca Taylor] last performance as Sally Bowles on March 9. The musical originally opened on Broadway in 1966 and was adapted into a film in 1972 starring Liza Minelli who starred as the character Sally Bowles.
Over the years, the role has been played by Judi Dench, Michelle Williams and Emma Stone, so Cara Delevingne will be following in the footsteps of many great actors.
The actress who currently lives in LA said in a statement: “There are no words to explain the excitement I have to return home to make my stage debut in such an iconic role. I am so inspired by the brilliant actors who have played Sally in past productions around the world and in this one in the West End. I cannot wait to be a part of this brilliant cast and production.”
Can Cara Delevingne sing?
The actress will have to sing many songs, including the title song Cabaret. But the question is can she sing? Well the answer is yes. The actress has been singing for many years and has released several tracks including I Feel Everything (From "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets") and Want Me - she actually sounds pretty good too.
After being discovered in 2009, Cara Delevingne made her move from modelling to acting with her first movie role as Princess Sorokina in the Keira Knightly movie Anna Karenina (2012). She also starred in Suicide Squad (2016), Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017) as well as TV series Only Murders in the Building (2022) and American Horror Story (2023).
