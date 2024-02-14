Eastenders star Bobby Brazier set for return to the BBC soap, is he back for good?
If Bobby Brazier wasn’t a household name after starring in Eastenders, he most certainly became one after his success on Strictly Come Dancing 2023. I don’t normally watch Strictly Come Dancing, but it soon became apparent to myself and the whole nation that Bobby Brazier most certainly has star quality.
Bobby Brazier took a break from Eastenders in order to compete in Strictly Come Dancing, I don’t need you to remind you but that he was the runner-up, the competition was won by former Coronation Street star Ellie Leach whom he is rumoured to be getting ‘close to.’
Bobby and Ellie recently took part in the Strictly Come Dancing live tour and it would seem that he certainly misses being a part of the show. At the time, he said: “I miss Dianne (his professional partner Dianne Buswell). I’m eating ice cream for breakfast, I’m in no kind of physical place… I don’t know what to do, what do I do? I fell in love over the course of the last couple of months with just telling the story.”
It has now been revealed that Bobby Brazier has returned to filming on the BBC soap Eastenders. In August 2022, it was confirmed that the son of TV presenter Jeff Brazier and the late Jade Goody, would be joining the cast of Eastenders. When he joined the soap, Bobby revealed that “Everybody has been so beautiful to me and made settling in easier than I could’ve hoped. Stepping into the acting world has always been a vision of mine and doing that with Eastenders as a Slater is a blessing.”
When will Bobby Brazier return to Eastenders?
Bobby Brazier has confirmed he will be back on the Eastenders set on Monday February 19.
Is Bobby Brazier back for good on Eastenders?
At this stage, it is not yet known how long Bobby Brazier will remain on the BBC soap. After Strictly Come Dancing, there were rumours that Bobby could be heading to Hollywood The Sun reported at the time that Bobby was heading” for a £2.5m bidding war” and that he was in “a prime position to bag some highly lucrative deals.”
