Are Strictly’s Ellie Leach and Bobby Brazier ‘set’ to be the celebrity couple of 2024 we all want to see?
Ellie Leach and Bobby Brazier have been reportedly enjoying secret dates together
Yes, I know the interminable January is not yet over, but Strictly’s Ellie Leach and Bobby Brazier could already set to be the celebrity couple of 2024 and we are certainly all here for it if it comes to fruition! If rumours are to be believed, Ellie and Bobby have reportedly been enjoying some secret dates.
The Sun reported that “The ex-Corrie actress, 22, and fan fave, Bobby, 20, have set tongues wagging by holding hands on the Strictly tour coach. A source told how the pair, both finalists in the last series, have kissed and been on secret dates.” The source also revealed to The Sun that “they will go public with their romance any week now.”
Ellie Leach and Bobby Brazier are currently enjoying each other’s company at the Strictly Come Dancing live tour. Bobby posted a photograph of himself on his Instagram three days ago with the caption “with you I have everything” Many fans have of course liked the post, one of them being Ellie Leach.
Ellie, who won Strictly Come Dancing 2023, was rumoured to have grown close to her dance partner Vito Coppola, however, it looks like this was wishful thinking by Strictly fans. It would seem that both Ellie and Bobby Brazier are currently single. Bobby was briefly linked to fashion consultant Boadecia Evans and split from his model girlfriend Liberty Love last year.
Ellie Leach split from her dancer boyfriend of five years, Reagan Pettman in 2023 after he had cheated on her. Ellie told The Mirror that “Being cheated on was upsetting but now’s the perfect time to put my all into Strictly and give that 500 percent.”
Elle Leach and Bobby Brazier haven’t made any comments yet about whether they are just ‘friends’ or romantically involved. Here’s hoping that the Strictly winner Ellie and Bobby could be the celebrity couple of 2024 we all want to see!
