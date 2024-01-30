Stray Kids (Credit: JYP)

Jim King, the CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents, stated that they’re excited to welcome the international superstars: “Stray Kids to BST Hyde Park in July for the first time! We’re honoured to bring Stray Kids to the stage in 2024, as this genre only continues to grow from strength to strength”.

Stray Kids have also stated that they are excited to play at the event this year; in a message to their UK fans, they said: “We cannot wait to see you at BST Hyde Park! This is our first time performing at a UK festival and it is such an honour to play in Hyde Park where so many legends have played before us. Come dance with us!”

In 2023, Stray Kids had a remarkable year, with their debut Japanese album "The Sound" reaching double platinum and their third Korean album "5-Star" topping charts globally, selling over 5 million copies. They won Best K-Pop Video at the MTV VMAs for "S-Class."

The group held successful fan meetings and embarked on an all-dome concert tour. Their Japanese EP, "Social Path / Super Bowl," became the first million-certified record in Japan. They also featured on Lil Durk's "All My Life" remix. In November, their EP "Rock-Star" achieved chart-topping success in South Korea and the United States. Stray Kids received the Prime Minister's Commendation at the Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards and participated in the 74th NHK Kōhaku Uta Gassen.

When are Stray Kids playing BST 2024?

Stray Kids will be headlining American Express presents BST Hyde Park on Sunday 14 July for a UK-exclusive show.

Who else is playing at BST 2024?

This year’s BST 2024 event will be headlined by Stray Kids alongside Andrea Bocelli (5 July) and Robbie Williams (6 July), with more acts across the BST 2024 line-up to be confirmed throughout the next few months.

Where can I get tickets to see Stray Kids play at BST 2024?