Doja Cat attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" in a look inspired by the designers beloved cat.

Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat are just two of the acts confirmed for this year’s Wireless Festival, taking place at Finsbury Park later this year, as organizers have released information this morning regarding more artists set to feature at the festival.

Minaj and Future have been confirmed as headlining the first day of the event, while 21 Savage and J Hus have been confirmed for Saturday and Doja Cat on Sunday with a special guest to be confirmed closer to the event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organizers have also confirmed that Future, Ice Spice, Sean Paul, Gunna, Asake, Rema, Tyla and Digga D will all also be featuring at this year’s events, with a second wave of announcements scheduled for next week - seven days after tickets for this year’s event go on sale.

Wireless Festival, which focuses on dance music (EDM), and contemporary R&B, has been known for showcasing a lineup of prominent and popular artists from these music genres, with artists having performed previously including Kanye West, Rihanna, Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar among many other names.

Wireless Festival 2024: first artists announced

Nicki Minaj will bring her Pink Friday 2 tour to Glasgow. Image: Getty

Nicki Minaj

Future

21 Savage

J Hus

Doja Cat

Ice Spice

Sean Paul

Gunna

Asake

Rema

Tyla

Digga D

Vanessa Bling

Ragz Originale

Gunna

Sexyy Red

Fridayy

Skillebeng

Byron Messia

Shallipoppi

Strandz

Uncle Waffles

Ruga

Teezo Touchdown

When is the Wireless Festival 2024?

The 2024 Wireless Festival takes place from July 12 2024 to July 15 2024 at Finsbury Park in London.

Where can I get tickets to Wireless Festival 2024?