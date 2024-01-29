Wireless Festival 2024: Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat confirmed in first announcement for Finsbury Park event
Wireless Festival has dropped its first wave of artists ahead of tickets going on sale this week.
Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat are just two of the acts confirmed for this year’s Wireless Festival, taking place at Finsbury Park later this year, as organizers have released information this morning regarding more artists set to feature at the festival.
Minaj and Future have been confirmed as headlining the first day of the event, while 21 Savage and J Hus have been confirmed for Saturday and Doja Cat on Sunday with a special guest to be confirmed closer to the event.
Organizers have also confirmed that Future, Ice Spice, Sean Paul, Gunna, Asake, Rema, Tyla and Digga D will all also be featuring at this year’s events, with a second wave of announcements scheduled for next week - seven days after tickets for this year’s event go on sale.
Wireless Festival, which focuses on dance music (EDM), and contemporary R&B, has been known for showcasing a lineup of prominent and popular artists from these music genres, with artists having performed previously including Kanye West, Rihanna, Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar among many other names.
Wireless Festival 2024: first artists announced
- Nicki Minaj
- Future
- 21 Savage
- J Hus
- Doja Cat
- Ice Spice
- Sean Paul
- Gunna
- Asake
- Rema
- Tyla
- Digga D
- Vanessa Bling
- Ragz Originale
- Sexyy Red
- Fridayy
- Skillebeng
- Byron Messia
- Shallipoppi
- Strandz
- Uncle Waffles
- Ruga
- Teezo Touchdown
When is the Wireless Festival 2024?
The 2024 Wireless Festival takes place from July 12 2024 to July 15 2024 at Finsbury Park in London.
Where can I get tickets to Wireless Festival 2024?
General tickets will go on sale this Wednesday 31st January at 10am, however, any existing Barclaycard or Three customers can access exclusive presales now until 9am on Wednesday 31st January.
