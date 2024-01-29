The crowd at Radio One's Big Weekend, at Ebrington Square in Derry during the City of Culture year in 2013. (Niall Carson/PA Wire)

Stockwood Park in Luton is set to be the venue for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2024, anticipating the presence of over 100,000 music enthusiasts at the live music extravaganza scheduled in May 2024.

This year's Radio 1’s Big Weekend promises to be an even grander affair, featuring four stages over three days: Radio 1 Main Stage, Radio 1’s Future Sounds, Radio 1 Dance, and BBC Introducing. The festival, Radio 1’s flagship event, is poised to showcase approximately 100 acts, ranging from global megastars to up-and-coming artists. The complete line-up and ticket details will be revealed on Radio 1 in the upcoming months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greg James said: "Radio 1’s Big Weekend is our favourite time of the year, and we love taking it somewhere new every year. This year, it's Luton's turn to experience the full Radio 1 treatment. It’s a simple mission, really: we just want everyone who comes along to have the best time."

Cllr Hazel Simmons MBE, Leader of Luton Council, said: "The fact that BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, one of the UK’s largest and most popular music festivals, has chosen Luton is fantastic news for our town, especially our young people, and will showcase all the wonderful things about Luton. Not only will this event give a multi-million-pound boost to Luton’s economy and provide a number of opportunities for local young people and businesses, with tens of thousands in attendance and millions tuning in across the BBC, it gives us an opportunity to step forward and showcase the very best of our ambitious, brilliantly vibrant, wonderfully diverse and transforming town.”

Radio 1’s Big Weekend brings top-tier UK and international artists to cities that may not typically host such expansive events. From Miley Cyrus in Middlesbrough to Stormzy in Hull, the festival has featured performances by Ed Sheeran in Coventry, Taylor Swift in Norwich, Bruno Mars in Derry, Camila Cabello in Glasgow, and The 1975 in Dundee, allowing music enthusiasts across the UK to witness superstar acts on their home turf. The festival not only illuminates the local area but also significantly contributes to the local economy, with overwhelming ticket demand leading to annual sell-out events. Last year’s festival, hosted in Dundee, generated £3.7m for the city.

When does Radio 1’ Big Weekend take place in 2024?