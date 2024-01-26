A new musical inspired by the music of iconic pop band Steps, called Here and Now, will be on stage in 2024. Band members Lee Latchford-Evans, Faye Tozer, Claire Richards, Lisa Scott-Lee and Ian "H" Watkins are pictured. Photo by Getty Images.

They are one of the biggest pop bands of all time, and now Steps taking their songs on stage in a brand new way as a musical inspired by them is about to be performed.

The Here and Now musical will be on stage later this year, it has been revealed by the multi-million-selling band. Claire Richards, Faye Tozer, Ian 'H' Watkins, Lee Latchford-Evans and Lisa Scott-Lee are the UK's most successful mixed sex pop group of all time, with 14 top five singles, four number one albums, 22 million record sales, 500 million streams and 11 sold-out national arena tours to their name.

The band's hits include number one singles 'Tragedy/Heartbeat' and 'Stomp', the gold certified 'One For Sorrow' and 'Better Best Forgotten', the silver certified '5,6,7,8', 'Last Thing On My Mind', 'Love's Got A Hold Of My Heart', 'Chain Reaction' and many more.

Taking to X earlier today (Friday January 26), Richards wrote: "STEPTACULAR WORLD PREMIERE. This has been a project we’ve been working on for years, finally we can share the news with you. We are thrilled that tickets for Here & Now will be on sale on the 9th feb. We CAN’T WAIT to c u in NOV". She also included the link where people could register for tickets.

So, just what will the Hear and Now musical be about, where and when can you see it and how can you get tickets? Here's everything you need to know. It would be a tragedy to miss it.

What is the Steps Here and Now musical about?

The official synopsis on the Here and Now musical website reads: "Happiness is only a heartbeat away with Here and Now, the hilarious and heart-warming new musical based on the songs of the multi-million-selling pop phenomenon, Steps. Welcome to seaside superstore Better Best Bargains, where it's Friday night, the vibe is right, and everyone's dancing in the aisles. But when Caz discovers the shelves are stocked with lies and betrayal, the summer of love she and her friends dreamed of suddenly feels like a tragedy. Have they all lost their chance of a 'happy ever after'? Or does love have other plans in store...?"

The musical will be directed by the award-winning Rachel Kavanaugh (Half a Sixpence, The Great British Bake Off Musical) and has been written by Shaun Kitchener (Hollyoaks). Here and Now features many of the band's hits, including '5, 6, 7, 8', 'Stomp', 'Better Best Forgotten', and 'Last Thing On My Mind'. It has been produced by Steps themselves, ROYO and well-known record producer Pete Waterman.

Where can you see the Steps Here and Now musical?

You can see the Here and Now musical at Birmingham's Alexandra Theatre, prior to a run on London's West End.

When can you see the Steps Here and Now musical?

The full dates for the Here and Now musical have not yet been announced, but the show will be at Birmingham's Alexandra Theatre from Saturday November 9 to Sunday November 24. More dates are due to be released, and we'll update this page with more information when we have it.

How can you get tickets to the Steps Here and Now musical?