What next for the cast of “Succession,” as the HBO series collected the last of its Primetime Emmy Awards haul overnight?

“Succession”, the incredibly successful HBO series focused on the life of the Roy family and their media conglomerate, had a fitting curtain call at last night’s Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. The show, penned by British screenwriter Jesse Armstrong, swept the ceremony earring Best Drama, Best Actor and Actress in a Dramatic Role for Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook and Best Supporting Actor with Matthew Macfadyen to name a few.

The show, which reached its conclusion last year, has earned a total of 191 award nominations throughout its history and has won 13 Emmy Awards, five Golden Globe Awards, five Critics Choice Awards and nominations for a Peabody and even a Grammy. It has been regarded as one of the best television shows of all time, ranked alongside “The Sopranos” for its importance in the genre and at its peak drew in a viewership of 2.9 million when the finale aired on HBO.

But much like a band who has found success with their first album, for some of the cast comes the difficult next step in their careers; for some like Sarah Snook it entails treading the boards once again in the theatre, while for others it’s keeping “hush hush” in the event of a frequently-talked about spinoff to the successful show.

So what next for the main cast members of “Succession,” after receiving their final accolades at the Primetime Emmy Awards last night?

What’s next for the cast of “Succession”?

Sarah Snook

Sarah Snook will star in the Picture of Dorian Gray

Sarah Snook wasted no time making her first screen appearance after the conclusion of “Succession,” starring opposite Zach Galifianakis and Elizabeth Banks in 2023’s AppleTV+ original, “The Beanie Bubble.” Snook will be performing on the West End this year in the latest adaptation of “The Picture of Dorian Gray,” at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, West End from February 6 2024 - and tickets are still available.

Kieran Culkin

Matthew Macfadyen

The British actor is currently knee-deep in production territory as we speak; he has been cast in the latest instalment of the Deadpool film franchise, with the third film starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman (and the first since Disney acquired the property) with a currently scheduled release date on July 26 2024.

Macfayden has also recently been cased in the Nicole Kidman thriller “Holland, Michigan,” alongside Gael García Bernal, with the synopsis of the film reading: “A woman in a small midwestern town suspects her husband of living a double life but things may be worse than she initially imagines.”

Jeremy Strong

Jeremy Strong will star in An Enemy of the People on Broadway next year

Jeremy Strong’s 2024 will see him return to tread the boards, being cast in the Broadway revival of “An Enemy of the People” by Henrik Ibsen, portraying the role of Doctor Thomas Stockmann. He has also wasted little time in securing two new roles for the screen both big and small - portraying Roy Cohn in the upcoming Sebastian Stan film “The Apprentice,” a mentor-protégé narrative that documents the start of Donald Trump’s American dynasty and tackles themes including power, corruption and deception.

Strong has also been cast in the limited series “The Best of Us,” which is set to explore the human fallout of September 11th with its rain of debris and toxic dust.

Alan Ruck

The former Cameron Frye has had a prolific television career but looks to be winding down a little if his IMDB profile is anything to go by - and deservedly so. Ruck is currently filming the follow-up to 2017’s “Wind River,” though the sequel has no Jeremy Renner nor Elisabeth Olsen returning to their roles this time around.

Brian Cox

Succession actor Brian Cox at the King's Theatre in Edinburgh. Scotland. Picture: Phil Wilkinson.

We’ve already heard the tale of how Brian Cox signed up for “007: Road to a Million” thinking he was signing on to be an actual bond villain (there’s still time Brian!), but while he waits for that call from Eon Productions once again, the elder Roy has kept himself busy with two films due for release this year.

He will be providing the voice of the lead role Helm Hammerhand in the animated “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim” due out in December, while also appearing in “The Electric State,” the latest work from the Russo Brothers and starring “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown.

Nicholas Braun

Interestingly, Cousin Greg doesn’t have anything coming up - that’s according to IMDB, which shows that his last screen appearance was in Nicolas Cage’s 2023 Emmy-nominated film “Dream Scenario” - though while talking on the red carpet at last night’s Emmy Awards ceremony, there was “some” quite chatter about a Cousin Greg spin-off…

Where can I catch up on the entire “Succession” saga in the United Kingdom?