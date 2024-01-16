What is MS (Multiple Sclerosis), as Christina Applegate receives a standing ovation presenting an award at the 2024 Emmy Awards?

It was an Emmy Awards ceremony with many memorable moments; “Succession” earned its final sweep of awards for its final series, including Best Actor and Best Actress gongs for Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook and Sir Elton John became the 19th person to complete earning an EGOT. In one of the heartfelt moments of the show, Christina Applegate received a standing ovation when she came out to present the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series to “The Bear” star Ayo Edebiri - despite her ongoing battle with MS.

Escorted to the stage by host Anthony Anderson with her walking stick by her side, the audience at the Peacock Theatre rose to their feet to applaud Applegate’s appearance, with the visibly emotional actress and producer taking a moment to add some levity to the situation: “We Don’t Have to Applaud Every Time I Do Something!”

"Thank you all so much," Applegate expressed to the enthusiastic Emmys audience amidst their resounding applause. "Oh my god, you're totally shaming me with disability by standing up. It's fine... Body not by Ozempic. Okay, let's go."

Applegate, renowned for her iconic portrayal of Kelly Bundy in Fox's groundbreaking comedy "Married… With Children" during the '80s, and her diverse roles in both television and film, including the hit "Anchorman" alongside Will Ferrell, disclosed her battle with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2021.

While she initially maintained a low profile, she made a few notable public appearances last year. These appearances were in support of the final season of "Dead to Me," her widely acclaimed Netflix comedy series. Notably, she received an Emmy nomination this year for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for her exceptional performance in the show.

What is Multiple Sclerosis?

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a chronic and potentially disabling disease that primarily affects the central nervous system, which includes the brain and spinal cord. In MS, the immune system mistakenly attacks the protective covering of nerve fibres, known as the myelin sheath. This can lead to communication problems between the brain and the rest of the body.

The damage caused by MS can vary, and it may result in a wide range of symptoms, such as fatigue, difficulty walking, numbness or tingling, muscle weakness, and problems with coordination and balance. MS is often diagnosed in young adults, and its exact cause is not fully understood.

What is the life expectancy of people with Multiple Sclerosis?

It's important to understand that having multiple sclerosis (MS) does not necessarily equate to a shorter life expectancy. Many individuals with MS enjoy a normal or near-normal lifespan.

However, it's important to recognize that the impact of MS on an individual's life can vary significantly. Factors such as the severity of symptoms, the type of MS, overall health, and access to medical care can influence an individual's quality of life and, indirectly, life expectancy.

While MS itself is not typically fatal, complications related to severe disability or other health issues can affect life expectancy. Some individuals with advanced MS may face challenges that impact their overall health and well-being.

Is there anyone else in the entertainment world battling with MS alongside Christina Applegate?

Actress Selma Blair has made a dcoumentary about her battle with Multiple Sclerosis Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Maybe one of the most well-known cases of a Hollywood star revealing their battle with MS in recent years is “Cruel Intentions” and “Hellboy” actress Selma Blair, who publicly disclosed her diagnosis with multiple sclerosis (MS) in October 2018. She shared the news on her Instagram account, revealing that she had been diagnosed with the chronic neurological condition. Since then, Blair has been open about her journey with MS, advocating for awareness and research into the disease while bravely sharing her experiences with the public.

Former “The Sopranos” actress Jamie Lynn-Sigler also revealed that she is battling a relapsing-remitting form of MS, characterized by symptom flare-ups followed by periods of recovery. Lynn-Sigler has gone on record to admit she had trouble accepting the diagnosis. "I was in denial. I wanted to live in a fantasy world where I could pretend I didn't have this disease," she recalls.