Brian Cox, the Succession star not the physicist, plays the mysterious Controller in new Amazon Prime reality competition 007: Road to a Million. The show sees pairs of friends or family members who work together to answer multiple choice questions for cash prizes.

The 007 element is based around the James Bond spy theme of the series - the questions are hidden in shiny silver suitcases, the kind you’d expect Bond to find a bomb, large sums of dirty money, or a Walther PPK in.

Perhaps that’s the reason why Cox reportedly signed up for the show thinking he’d bagged a major part in the next Bond movie. Alas, it wasn’t to be, but the actor still puts on a strong performance as the menacing taskmaster.

Is there a trailer for 007: Road to a Million?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

How does 007: Road to a Million work?

Over the series we follow nine two person teams who hunt for hidden questions which have been set by the controller. The questions are located across the globe, with pairs having to hike in Scotland, and search through the busy streets of central Italy.

As the pairs answer the questions, the challenges get progressively harder as the prize money increases, starting at £5,000. If a pair gets a question wrong or fails to find the question in time, they’re out of the competition, but if they get every question right, they walk away with £1 million. There are a maximum of ten questions for each pair.

Brian Cox’s role as The Controller is very simple. He’s essentially in charge of needling the contestants and piling on the pressure as they work their way through the questions, and making a witty, Bond-villain remark when a pair is eliminated from the competition.

When is the release date of 007: Road to a Million?