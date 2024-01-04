Elvis Presley is set to be brought back as part of a new AI hologram show, here's everything you need to know

Elvis Evolution tour UK: Full information including how to get tickets for London hologram show

Elvis Presley is being brought back to the stage as part of an immersive AI and holographic show. The concert - titled Elvis Evolution - uses thousands of personal photos and home video footage to create a projection of the star.

Layered Reality confirmed the show will open in London this November before moving to Las Vegas, Berlin and Tokyo. The news follows the international success of Abba Voyage, a series of virtual concerts depicting the group as they appeared in 1979.

According to Layered Reality's founder and CEO Andrew McGuinness, the show will be "a next-generation tribute to the musical legend" and give new fans a chance to enjoy the historic performer.

But how can Elvis Presley fans get tickets to Elvis Evolution and when will the shows take place? Here's everything you need to know.

Elvis Evolution tour UK tickets

Tickets for Elvis Evolution will go on sale later this year but fans can be the first to know about presale access and get the latest updates by joining the waiting list via the Layered Reality website.

Elvis Evolution tour UK dates

Layered Reality has confirmed the Elvis Evolution UK show will take place in November 2024. A specific date is yet to be confirmed but we'll update this page when information becomes available.

Elvis Evolution tour UK location

Elvis Evolution's UK show is set to come to London later this year. The venue is yet to be confirmed but will take place in central London and feature an Elvis-themed bar and restaurant with live music.