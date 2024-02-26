Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Usher has extended the UK dates for his Past Present Future tour, with a seventh concert confirmed at London's O2 Arena. The eight-time Grammy award-winning singer is set to perform his first shows in the UK since 2015.

Still riding high from his Super Bowl half-time show in Las Vegas, Usher has announced an extra show in London which will take place on April 11 2024. But that's not all, the R&B hitmaker has also confirmed additional shows for Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin after several European dates sold out on Friday (February 23).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking on last week's announcement, he said: "Europe, you ready? After the epic experience at the Super Bowl and the huge demand for shows across North America, I'm happy to announce I'm coming your way as well - for shows in London, Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin. This tour is both a celebration of the past 30 years and a glimpse into the future. We are just getting started!"

So when is Usher's London concerts taking place and when will tickets for the new show go on sale? Here's everything you need to know.

Full list of Usher UK tour dates

The European 'Past Present Future' tour will begin on April 1, 2025 at London O2 Arena. The full list of UK tour dates are:

April 1, 2025 - London O2 Arena

April 2, 2025 - London O2 Arena

April 5, 2025 - London O2 Arena

April 6, 2025 - London O2 Arena

April 8, 2025 - London O2 Arena

April 9, 2025 - London O2 Arena

April 11, 2025 - London O2 Arena (New date)

When will Usher London tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the London O2 Arena show will go on general sale on Monday, March 4 at 10am via Live Nation. For more information about pre-sales, visit the Ticketmaster website.