R&B legend Usher has announced three huge UK live dates for 2025.

The singer is still riding high from his Super Bowl half time show in Las Vegas, with UK fans now able to catch a glimpse of the 'Yeah' hitmaker live on stage. Usher will embark on a tour of UK and Europe to delight fans across the continent after demands for European dates from his fanbase.

He will bring his 'Past Present Future' tour to London's O2 Arena in April 2025. He will also visit Berlin Paris and Amsterdam on his European visit. It will be the first time Usher has toured Europe since 2015, aside from a run of eight show in Paris last year.

He said of the newly announced dates: "Europe, you ready? After the epic experience at the Super Bowl and the huge demand for shows across North America, I'm happy to announce I'm coming your way as well - for shows in London, Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin. This tour is both a celebration of the past 30 years and a glimpse into the future. We are just getting started!"

When is Usher playing London?

The European 'Past Present Future' tour will begin on April 1, 2025 at London O2 Arena. The full list of tours dates are:

April 1, 2025 - London O2 Arena

April 2, 2025 - London O2 Arena

April 5, 2025 - London O2 Arena

April 15, 2025 - Paris Accor Arena

April 22, 2025 - Amsterdam Ziggo Dome

May 1, 2025 - Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena

When do ticket for Usher's London shows go on sale?