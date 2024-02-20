Usher live in London: R&B legend announced three huge dates for 2025 - dates and ticket information
and live on Freeview channel 276
R&B legend Usher has announced three huge UK live dates for 2025.
The singer is still riding high from his Super Bowl half time show in Las Vegas, with UK fans now able to catch a glimpse of the 'Yeah' hitmaker live on stage. Usher will embark on a tour of UK and Europe to delight fans across the continent after demands for European dates from his fanbase.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He will bring his 'Past Present Future' tour to London's O2 Arena in April 2025. He will also visit Berlin Paris and Amsterdam on his European visit. It will be the first time Usher has toured Europe since 2015, aside from a run of eight show in Paris last year.
He said of the newly announced dates: "Europe, you ready? After the epic experience at the Super Bowl and the huge demand for shows across North America, I'm happy to announce I'm coming your way as well - for shows in London, Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin. This tour is both a celebration of the past 30 years and a glimpse into the future. We are just getting started!"
When is Usher playing London?
The European 'Past Present Future' tour will begin on April 1, 2025 at London O2 Arena. The full list of tours dates are:
- April 1, 2025 - London O2 Arena
- April 2, 2025 - London O2 Arena
- April 5, 2025 - London O2 Arena
- April 15, 2025 - Paris Accor Arena
- April 22, 2025 - Amsterdam Ziggo Dome
- May 1, 2025 - Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena
When do ticket for Usher's London shows go on sale?
Tickets for the London O2 Arena shoes will go on general sale on Thursday, February 22 at 12pm. Pre-sale tickets are already on sale subject to availability via AXS.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.