Glastonbury 2024 headliner rumours. Picture: Getty

While tickets may have sold out months ago, speculation over the Glastonbury Festival continues, as expectant revellers await the all-important line-up announcement. With just four months to go until the gates open at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset, fans have waited a little longer than usual to find out who will be performing across some 100 stages including the legendary Pyramid Stage.

This year's festival runs from June 26 to 30 and last November, standard tickets to the 2024 festival sold out in rapid time, with organisers confirming they had all been snapped up in less than an hour after being made available at 9am.

So as speculation continues to build over who could top the bill, we take a look at who could grace the boards in those coveted fields at this year's Glasto...

Glastonbury Festival 2024 - who could headline?

Coldplay

With headline sets on the Pyramid Stage in 2002, 2005, 2011, and 2016, Coldplay are fast becoming the house band at Worthy Farm. So, could 2024 see them top the bill once again?

Well, it looks a possibility after the band, famed for hits including Yellow, Fix You, and Higher Power, announced tour dates for this summer, with a show in France on June 23 marking a break until July 23. What might the band do between those dates, we wonder?

Madonna

The queen of pop has long been a rumoured performer at the hallowed farm, either in a headline slot or as the Sunday afternoon legend (which Emily Eavis previously confirmed was a female performer). However, hopefuls took a bit of a knock earlier this month when the star announced the "last and final show" of her Celebration Tour - on April 9 in Miami. That's not to say she won't be in Somerset though, perhaps performing a different set to tour.

Bruce Springsteen

The Boss, who topped the bill with an epic set in 2009, is touring this year. In June he is in Europe, making a Glasto appearance possible. However, this one seems less likely as over Glastonbury weekend - June 28-30 - he is playing two nights in Holland. While an entire set is unlikely, it doesn't rule out dropping in for a guest appearance, possibly with...

Foo Fighters

Dave Grohl's rock and roll troubadours are back in Europe this summer after playing a cracking 'secret set' at last year's festival. They are set to play the London Stadium on June 20 and 22, Cardiff on June 25, and Villa Park in Birmingham on June 27.

Could that pave the way to Somerset for one final UK show before heading to the continent? With Mr Grohl's new-found passion for all things Glastonbury, I wouldn't bet against it.

Shania Twain

In the UK, it may come as something of a surprise to find out Shania Twain is one of the biggest-selling artists of all time. Here, she is best known for nineties single, Man! I Feel Like a Woman! - a favourite on any Saturday night on the dancefloor - but she has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and is the biggest-selling female artist in country music history - yes, even bigger than the queen of country, Dolly Parton.

Set to start a residency in Las Vegas in May, Shania may feel like dropping in to Glastonbury when she heads across the Atlantic in June, with a show in Dublin scheduled for June 28, before a Glasto-shaped break until July 4.

Pearl Jam

Fronted by Eddie Vedder, the Seattle stadium rockers have announced a huge world tour for 2024 and yes, they are heading to the England. Set to play Dublin on June 22, they will then head across the water to the UK including shows in Manchester and London on June 25 and 29 respectively.

Could there be time for a stop off in Somerset on one of those off days? It would be the first time the grunge icons had graced a stage at Glastonbury, having headlined Reading in 2006 and the Isle of Wight Festival in 2012. This would make up a triple crown of UK festivals.

Dua Lipa

This is a bit speculative, but the three-time Grammy Award winner is expected to hit the road this summer, ahead of the release of a new album later in the year. Single, Training Season, is released this month and the promotional bandwagon will get rolling. Could it include a headline-grabbing headline set at Glastonbury? It's possible.

Sting

