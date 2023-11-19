Glastonbury tickets: have 2024 festival tickets sold out, when do they go on sale, registration - updates
Another year, another mad dash to secure Glastonbury Festival tickets
For Glastonbury fans, today (19 November) is the big day, as general tickets for the world renowned music festival finally go on sale.
Considering that coach packages - often the first opportunity to nab tickets to the party before anybody else - sold out in 25 minutes, the rush for general admission passes was always going to be significant.
And now, just under an hour after they went on sale at 9am, tickets for Glastonbury Festival 2024 have sold out.
The official Glastonbury Festival account on X - formally Twitter - announced that all tickets have now been sold. In their announcement, the organisers said: "Tickets for Glastonbury 2024 have now Sold Out.
"Our thanks to everyone who bought one and we're sorry to those of you who missed out, on a morning when demand greatly exceeded supply."There will be a resale of any cancelled or returned tickets in spring 2024."
Earlier this month, the festival announced that it was delaying the date tickets went on sale by two weeks. Fans had been expecting the first batch of passes to be available on 2 Thursday November, but the organisers pushed the date back just hours before they were due to go on sale.
The line-up has not been revealed for the festival as of 19 November, but the festival has already teased a 'really big' female star will top the Pyramid Stage - which has gotten Taylor Swift fans the world over excited.
Arctic Monkeys, Guns N' Roses and Elton John were the headliners for 2023.