Considering that coach packages - often the first opportunity to nab tickets to the party before anybody else - sold out in 25 minutes, the rush for general admission passes was always going to be significant.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And now, just under an hour after they went on sale at 9am, tickets for Glastonbury Festival 2024 have sold out.

The official Glastonbury Festival account on X - formally Twitter - announced that all tickets have now been sold. In their announcement, the organisers said: "Tickets for Glastonbury 2024 have now Sold Out.

"Our thanks to everyone who bought one and we're sorry to those of you who missed out, on a morning when demand greatly exceeded supply."There will be a resale of any cancelled or returned tickets in spring 2024."

Earlier this month, the festival announced that it was delaying the date tickets went on sale by two weeks. Fans had been expecting the first batch of passes to be available on 2 Thursday November, but the organisers pushed the date back just hours before they were due to go on sale.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The line-up has not been revealed for the festival as of 19 November, but the festival has already teased a 'really big' female star will top the Pyramid Stage - which has gotten Taylor Swift fans the world over excited.