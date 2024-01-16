NationalWorld takes a look at some of our favourite moments that Kate Moss, 50 today, has appeared in some form on our screens - from film to TV to music videos.

Happy Birthday Kate Moss, who turns 50 today. But what have been her on-screen cameos that have remained in the minds of NationalWorld TV writers? (Credit: Getty/War Child/Third Man Records, BBC)

Supermodel extraordinaire Kate Moss turns 50 today, with the Croydon-born superstar one of the most well-known models from her numerous campaigns throughout the ‘90s. As important to the “Cool Britannia” movement as any musician was, Moss exuded “cool” with each shoot she would take part in - and her appearances at music festivals and backstage at concerts made her a bit of a crossover star.

But for all her photoshoots, be it for Calvin Klein alongside a pre-Hollywood Mark Wahlberg, or being papped out and about in Milan, London, Paris and New York, we’ve long enjoyed at NationalWorld those brief moments that Moss has appeared on screen. Be it in a music video for a plethora of British bands during her “glow-up” in the modelling world to her tongue-in-cheek take on being one of the world’s most recognisable models, it’s always been a fascination seeing Kate Moss animated, rather than just in still picture form - despite how lucrative that has been for her.

So in honour of “Wagon’s” birthday, NationalWorld takes a look at some of our favourite moments Kate Moss has appeared on our screens. Happy Birthday, Kate!

What are NationalWorld’s favourite on-screen appearances by Kate Moss?

Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie

In the film adaptation of the popular British TV series "Absolutely Fabulous," Kate Moss makes a memorable cameo appearance. She plays herself and is involved in a storyline that revolves around Edina Monsoon (Jennifer Saunders) accidentally pushing her into the River Thames at a high-profile fashion event.

How to watch: available to stream now on Disney+ (subscription required)

Zoolander 2

Kate Moss appears in a cameo role in "Zoolander 2," the sequel to the comedy film "Zoolander." Her role is again as herself in a humorous context, contributing to the film's satirical take on the fashion industry, much akin to the celebrities that were in the first “Zoolander” movie such as Fred Durst, Gwen Stefani and, of course, Billy Zane.

How to watch: available to stream on Prime Video (subscription required)

The Big Breakfast

A personal favourite of the writer of this article, Kate Moss appeared on the Big Breakfast couch in September 1995 to raise awareness for the latest War Child charity appeal. Discussing the importance of the charity with Gabby Roslin and compilation album “Help,” featuring the finest Cool Britannia had to offer musically at that time, Moss was ably assisted by her partner at the time - one Johnny Depp, who also contributed to the album playing guitar on Oasis’ single, “Fade Away.” Moss, for her part, provided tambourine to the single.

How to watch: clips are available on YouTube

The White Stripes “I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself” MV

Kate Moss starred in the music video for The White Stripes' "I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself." Directed by Sofia Coppola, the video features Moss pole dancing provocatively to the dulcet tones of Jack White. Naturally, her performance in the video gained attention and became iconic, and a favourite to request on Kerrang!, Q and those other video jukebox channels that existed on Sky TV in the ‘00s.

How to watch: available to watch on YouTube.

Blackadder: Back and Forth

In the special episode of the British historical sitcom "Blackadder," Kate Moss makes a brief appearance as Maid Marian, who of course Edmund Blackadder took a shining to, ultimately bringing her back from history (we’re not too sure how that worked either) to become his bridge in the pretty much maligned special that premiered at another significantly maligned structure - The Millennium Dome, now known as the O2 Arena.