As well as high profile romances with Johnny Depp and Pete Doherty, Kate Moss also married Jamie Hince and had a long term relationship with Jefferson Hack, the father of her daughter Lila

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Supermodel Kate Moss turns 50 today (16 January 2024), and is set to celebrate in style. It is likely that her boyfriend Count Nikolai von Bismark will be by her side. The couple have been dating since 2015, but there were rumours of a split last year.

According to reports, Kate Moss has been engaged three times, she has been married once to Jamie Hince and Jefferson Hack is the father of her model daughter, Lila. One of her most high profile romances to date was with Hollywood actor Johnny Depp and they were undoubtedly the swoon worthy couple of the 1990s. Kate was 20 at the time when they met and they are believed to have first encountered one another at Cafe Tabac in New York.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kate once said that “I knew from the first moment we talked that we were going to be together,” and revealed to Vanity Fair that when they split, she spent ‘years’ crying over him. Kate Moss testified during Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard and The Evening Standard reported that “Kate Moss has testified that Johnny Depp never pushed, kicked or threw her down the stairs”

The article explained that she was called “as a rebuttal witness after Heard had testified about a time she feared Depp would push her sister down a staircase. Heard said she recalled ‘rumours’ of Depp pushing Moss down a flight of stairs and she slapped Depp to stop him from harming her sister.”

After splitting from Johnny Depp in 1997, Kate Moss reportedly had a short fling with Antony Langdon, guitarist of the band Space Hog. In the early 2000s Kate Moss began a relationship ith Jefferson Hack, the co-founder and editor of Dazed & Confused. She gave birth to their daughter Lila in 2002.

Kate Moss and Jefferson Hack split in 2004 and in 2004, Kate Moss began a relationship with Babyshambles singer Pete Doherty. Who can forget the iconic photograph of Kate Moss wading through the mud in her Hunter boots with Pete at Glastonbury? The couple split in 2007 and Pete Doherty was recently interviewed by Louis Theroux. Pete now lives in France with wife Katia de Vidias and their baby. He has two other children, a son Astile with Lisa Moorish and a daughter Aisling with Lindi Hingston.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kate Moss started dating Jamie Hince, the guitarist for The Kills in 2007. The couple wed in the Cotswolds, Kate was dressed in John Galliano and their big day was photographed by acclaimed photographer, Mario Testino.