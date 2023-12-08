Hollywood star Johnny Depp was amongst the well-known faces who attended the funeral of Shane MacGowan. The pair were good friends and it was expected that he would attend. Johnny Depp gave a short reading at the funeral and said "May we feel the pain of others, understand their need and reach out to all who suffer in any way with a continuous love that is rooted in faith and peace." Sky News reported that "As a copy of Johnny Depp's record is placed on the coffin, Shane MacGowan's wife Victoria May Clarke explains it was autographed for them."