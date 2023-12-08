Shane MacGowan's funeral: Hollywood actor Johnny Depp, who was best man at his wedding, gives reading
A number of high profile stars attended Shane MacGowan's funeral, including Hollywood actor Johnny Depp
Hollywood star Johnny Depp was amongst the well-known faces who attended the funeral of Shane MacGowan. The pair were good friends and it was expected that he would attend. Johnny Depp gave a short reading at the funeral and said "May we feel the pain of others, understand their need and reach out to all who suffer in any way with a continuous love that is rooted in faith and peace." Sky News reported that "As a copy of Johnny Depp's record is placed on the coffin, Shane MacGowan's wife Victoria May Clarke explains it was autographed for them."
U2 frontman Bono was unable to attend Shane MacGowan's funeral, but a recording of his reading of the Letter of St Paul to the Corinthians was played out. Bob Geldof also gave a reading at the funeral and Nick Cave performed The Pogue's 1986 song 'A Rainy Day in Soho.' Irish singers Imelda May, LIam O Maonlai and Declan O'Rourke received applause after performing 'You're the One,' a song by Shane MacGowan and The Pogues.
Musician John Francis Flynn and The Pogues bassist Cait O'Riordan performed 'I'm a Man You Dont' Meet Every Day, which was recorded by The Pogues in 1985. Shane MacGowan's funeral service was overseen by Father Pat Gilbert who said that "Shane and The Pogues made it cool to play the tin whistle, the banjo or the accordion."
