Tributes have been paid to Shane MacGowan who dies aged 65.

Tributes have flooded in for Shane MacGowan, the legendary lead singer of Irish band The Pogues', with many hailing him as an ‘amazing poet' and 'storyteller'. He helped create one of the most popular Christmas tunes ever produced - Fairytale of New York - which still charts around the world during the festive period 36 years after its release.

The singer-songwriter was known across the world for his music, specifically with the Celtic punk band. His death is now being mourned by fans, fellow musicians and politicians who described him as one of the best lyricists in the world.

Irish President Michael D Higgins has described Shane MacGowan as one of “music’s greatest lyricists”. Paying tribute following the singer’s death at the age of 65, he said: “Like so many across the world, it was with the greatest sadness that I learned this morning of the death of Shane MacGowan. Shane will be remembered as one of music’s greatest lyricists. So many of his songs would be perfectly crafted poems, if that would not have deprived us of the opportunity to hear him sing them.

“The genius of Shane’s contribution includes the fact that his songs capture within them, as Shane would put it, the measure of our dreams – of so many worlds, and particularly those of love, of the emigrant experience and of facing the challenges of that experience with authenticity and courage, and of living and seeing the sides of life that so many turn away from.”

Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald described Shane MacGowan as “a poet” who was unique in how he told “the Irish story”. She said that Ireland “has lost one of its most beloved icons and the world one of its greatest songwriters”. She said: “Shane was a poet, a dreamer and a champion of social justice. He was a dedicated Republican and a proud Irishman. Nobody told the Irish story like Shane – stories of emigration, heartache, dislocation, redemption, love and joy.”

Irish premier Leo Varadkar described him as “an amazing musician and artist”. He said on X: “His songs beautifully captured the Irish experience, especially the experience of being Irish abroad.”

English musician and singer Peter “Spider” Stacy has also paid tribute to his fellow bandmate, sharing an image of him performing on a stage. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Stacy wrote: “O Captain! My Captain! Our fearful trip is done.” The line was accompanied by a black and white image of MacGowan smiling on stage. Stacy co-founded The Pogues along with MacGowan, Jem Finer and James Fearnley and appeared on all of their recordings.