Crowds will gather in Ireland today to say a final farewell to The Pogues singer Shane MacGowan who died at the age of 65 last week

Crowds of people are expected to gather in Dublin and Tipperary for the funeral procession of Shane MacGowan in Ireland today (December 8). The songwriter, who found fame as the lead singer of London-Irish punk/folk band The Pogues, died at the age of 65 last week.

Members of the public are expected to line the streets to catch a glimpse of the procession, which will begin at St Lotts Road in Dublin City Centre at 11am. The procession, reported to involve a horse-drawn carriage as well as the Artane Band and a piper, will then travel through the city across MacMahon Bridge and onto Pearse Street.

It will turn onto Westland Row, onto Fenian Street and conclude at Denzille Lane at approximately 11.45am. MacGowan’s public funeral mass, which will be livestreamed, will take place at St Mary’s of the Rosary Church in Nenagh, Tipperary, at 3.30pm.

Irish President Michael D Higgins is expected to attend alongside stars such as Johnny Depp and Nick Cave. Following the funeral mass, the public will also have the opportunity to pay their respects as the funeral cortege moves through Nenagh town centre from Church Road to Market Cross. A private cremation will follow.