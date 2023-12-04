Shane MacGowan's funeral is due to take place on 8 December

The funeral plans for Shane MacGowan have been confirmed. The Pogues singer died at the age of 65 just weeks before his birthday.

The public will have the chance to pay their respects and say goodbye to the legendary lyracist. He died on Thursday, 30 November at his home and was surrounded by his family - he had recently been released from hospital.

He is set to be laid to rest later this week and the details have been announced. His wife Victoria has joined the calls for Fairytale of New York to claim Christmas Number One in the UK for 2023 - it is currently the bookies favourite.

Here's all you need to know:

When is Shane MacGowan's funeral?

Shane MacGowan's funeral will take place in Co. Tipperary. Picture: Getty Images

The Pogues star's funeral will take place on Friday, 8 December. It comes just over a week after his death.

Where is his funeral?

According to RTE, Ireland's national broadcaster, the cortage will take his remains from his home in Nenagh to Dublin. The procession will cross the city and then head back to St Mary’s Of The Rosary Church in Tipperary for the service.

He will be cremated, but Irish Examiner state that it is not yet known what will happen with the ashes.

Is the funeral open to the public?

The service in Tipperary will be open to the public, it has been confirmed. Fans will also be able to watch the procession through Dublin - the route has not yet been announced.