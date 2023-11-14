As Pete Doherty sits down for a chat with Louis Theroux - we take a look back at The Libertines singer checked love life

(Photos: Getty Images)

In the second episode of the second series of Louis Theroux Interviews, Pete Doherty - best known for being the frontman of The Libertines - takes a seat for a chat. Doherty's romantic entanglements have been a focal point of media attention throughout his career, marked by high-profile relationships with several notable figures.

The tabloids, always hungry for a mix of glamour and drama, found in Doherty a subject whose romantic escapades provided a captivating narrative, often overshadowing his musical achievements. His relationships became a lens through which the public could view the chaotic, yet compelling, life of one of the most enigmatic figures in the British music scene.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But who exactly has Doherty been involved with in the past, and is he currently married? Here is everything you need to know.

Kate Moss

Doherty and Kate Moss seen at the first day of the Glastonbury Music Festival 2005 (Photo: MJ Kim/Getty Images)

One of the most widely covered relationships was with British supermodel Kate Moss. The pair's on-again, off-again romance between 2005 and 2007 was a tabloid sensation, and the media, fascinated by the union of a rock star and a supermodel, eagerly documented their tumultuous relationship.

Doherty and Moss, collectively dubbed "Petate" by the press, became a symbol of the rock-and-roll lifestyle intertwined with high fashion. Despite Doherty announcing Moss as his fiancée during a solo gig and plans to marry in the summer of 2007, the relationship eventually succumbed to the strains of their respective high-profile careers and personal challenges.

Irina Lazareanu

In late 2007, Doherty's romantic life took another turn with singer and songwriter Irina Lazareanu. A close friend and collaborator, Lazareanu contributed vocals to some tracks on Doherty's solo album, 'Grace/Wastelands.'

Advertisement

Advertisement

The couple's reported engagement stirred media interest, but details were often kept private. Like many aspects of Doherty's personal life at the time, the relationship faced its share of challenges, and the couple eventually parted ways.

Amy Winehouse

Doherty's association with the late Amy Winehouse added another layer of intrigue to his romantic history. The pair's brief relationship captured the attention of the paparazzi, who eagerly snapped images of the two musicians together.

Both known for their musical talents and struggles with substance abuse, Doherty and Winehouse became a symbol of the intersection between creativity and chaos. The media speculation surrounding their shared battles with addiction intensified the scrutiny of their relationship. However, as both artists faced personal demons, their brief connection faded away.

Family life

Doherty and his wife Katia de Vidas in February 2023 (Photo: EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images)

Doherty's family life has also been a subject of public interest. From his relationship with singer Lisa Moorish, he has a son named Astile, born in July 2003. Their connection, while not as extensively covered as some of his high-profile romances, added a familial dimension to Doherty's public persona.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His second child, a daughter named Aisling Erin, was born in December 2011 to South African model Lindi Hingston. a relationship not as widely covered in the media as those with Moss or Winehouse.