Louis Theroux interviews celebrities including Chelsea Manning and Pete Doherty on the second season of his BBC 2 show

Louis Theroux interviews Libertines frontman Pete Doherty in season two of BBC 2 show

On Louis Theroux Interviews season one, the presenter spoke to Stormzy, Dame Judi Dench, Yungblud, Bear Grylls, Katherine Ryan, and Rita Ora. His interview with Katherine Ryan made waves as she spoke about a well-known sexual predator still working in the entertainment industry, whom she was unable to name.

Less than a year after the interview allegations of rape and sexual assault were made over comic Russell Brand, though it is not clear if he is the person she had referred to in the episode.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the second season of his show, Theroux interviews more big names from the worlds of entertainment, sport, and politics.

Who is on Louis Theroux Interviews season 2?

Anthony Joshua

British boxer and two-time former unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, boasts an impressive 26-3 record, with 23 of his wins coming from knock-outs. Joshua speaks to Theroux at the London gym where his career began, and discusses his boxing highs and more recent humbling defeats.

Pete Doherty

Musician and songwriter Pete Doherty is best known as frontman of rock band The Libertines, and for his troubled personal life and romance with Amy Winehouse. He struggled with drug addiction for two decades, but has reportedly been clean since December 2019.

Ashley Walters

Actor and rapper, also known as Asher-D, is the star of Channel 4 and later Netflix crime drama Top Boy, where he played London gangster and drug lord Dushane. Speaking ahead of the final season of Top Boy, Walters spoke about his own past brushes with the law and how his arrest in 2002 eventually led him to take on the role of Dushane.

Season 2 of Louis Theroux Interviews features Raye, Anthony Joshua, Chelsea Manning, Peter Doherty, Joan Collins, and Ashley Walters

Chelsea Manning

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chelsea manning is a former US soldier and whistleblower who was sentenced to 35 years in prison under the Espionage Act for leaking 750,000 sensitive military and diplomatic documents to WikiLeaks. In 2017, having been in prison for seven years, President Barack Obama commuted her sentence and she has since made a living as a public speaker and activist.

Dame Joan Collins

Actress and author Joan Collins, 90, has appeared in more than 130 TV shows and films since the 1950s, but is best known for playing Alexis Carrington Colby in ‘80s American soap opera Dynasty, appearing in more than 200 episodes. She has also published several novels including Prime Time and Love & Desire & Hate, and six lifestyle books, selling 50 million copies worldwide.

Raye

26 year old pop and R&B singer Raye worked as a producer and songwriter for world famous artists including Beyoncé, Little Mix, Rihanna, and David Guetta, before becoming a big name in her own right. She released her debut album, My 21st Century Blues, in February 2023, and released Prada, her most popular song on Spotify with more than 189 million listens, in August.

When is Louis Theroux Interviews season 2 on TV?