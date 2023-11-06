Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Louis Theroux Interviews is back with its second season. The first episode features world-famous heavyweight boxer and former two-time world champion Anthony Joshua.

The episode will see Joshua sit down with Theroux at the north London boxing gym where his impressive career began. The pair will reflect on Joshua's life journey so far, from his childhood growing up in a Watford estate to his rise to fame as one of the highest paid athletes in the world.

Other subjects for Louis Theroux Interviews season 2 include actress and author Joan Collins, actor and rapper Ashley Walters, American whistle-blower Chelsea Manning and musicians Pete Doherty and Raye. Here's everything you need to know about Anthony Joshua and what we can expect from episode one of Louis Theroux Interviews.

Who is Anthony Joshua?

Anthony Joshua OBE, is a professional boxer from Watford. At just 34-years-old he is already a two-time world heavyweight champion, having held the WBA, IBF, and WBO titles twice.

As a teenager his focus was on football and athletics. He didn't start boxing until he was 18-years-old, when his cousin, Gbenga Ileyemi, the 2011 ABA heavyweight champion, first took him to a boxing gym. Joshua was awarded his first OBE in 2013 for his services for boxing, in 2018 he received a second OBE for his services to sport.

What is Anthony Joshua's net worth?

Joshua has a net worth of $53 million according to Forbes, making him the 28th highest paid athlete in the world.

Is Anthony Joshua single?

Joshua is currently single, although he has been romantically linked to many famous names including models Cara Delevingne and Bella Hadid. He also shares a son who was born in 2015 named Joseph Bayley Temiloluwa Prince Joshua with his ex-girlfriend, Nicole Osbourne.

In the upcoming Louis Theroux Interview he reveals that he still lives with his mother and that any future partner would have to be willing to do the same. He explains: "Family is the most important thing. When a girl marries me she ain’t just marrying me, she’s marrying my family."

When is his next fight?

Joshua's next fight has not been confirmed, he was supposed to battle it out with Dillian Whyte, however the match was cancelled in August after an “adverse finding” in an anti-doping sample Whyte provided.

There has been speculation that Joshua would go up against Tyson Fury, however speaking to Sky Sports in October 2023, Fury challenged this, stating that Joshua is "out in the cold". Sharing instead that he would like to take part in the undisputed heavyweight title fight with Oleksandr Usyk.

What does Anthony Joshua say in Louis Theroux Interview?

Theroux's interview reportedly offers an intimate examination of Joshua, with the Mirror reporting him stating: "I think there is a lot of vulnerability and a certain amount of pain.” He continued: “It just revolves around dialling that back and scraping away to find the more human qualities.”