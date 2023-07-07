Eight years on from their last battle, Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte are set for an epic showdown in London. Joshua knocked out Whyte in the seventh round of their first clash which saw the Watford-boxer win the British heavyweight title, sending him on his way to becoming a two-time world champion.

However, a lot has changed in those eight years and Joshua is still looking to rebuild his reputation following the two losses to Oleksandr Usyk, who is now to defend his IBF, WBO and WBA belts against Britain’s Daniel Dubois also in August.

The 33-year-old returned to the ring earlier this year, beating Jermaine Franklin by unanimous decision but is now set to face a long-term rival who will be seeking revenge for his first career loss. Joshua could set up a fight with Deontay Wilder for December but he must win against his compatriot for that to be confirmed.

Here is all you need to know as Anthony Joshua continues to repair his boxing career...

When is Joshua vs Whyte 2?

The heavyweight battle will take place on Saturday 12 August 2023 and will be held at the O2 Arena in London. The start-time is yet to be announced although it is imagined that the undercard fights will get underway from 6pm BST with the main ringwalks expected from 10pm.

Anthony Joshua ahead of his win over Jermaine Franklin in April 2023

How to buy tickets for Joshua vs Whyte 2

Tickets for Joshua vs. Whyte 2 are priced £40, £60, £80, £100, £150, £200, £300, £400 and £800 (VIP). Tickets are available to O2 and Virgin Media customers via Priority from 10.00am on Friday July 7. Tickets are available via The O2 venue presale and AXS presale from 10.00am on Saturday July 8.

Matchroom Fight Pass members will also be able to purchase tickets from 10.00am on Saturday July 8. Priority ticket info will be emailed directly to eligible members ahead of the on-sale time. General Sale tickets, however, can be purchased via Stage Front and AXS from 9.00am on Monday July 10.

How to watch Joshua vs Whyte 2

The action will be shown exclusively on DAZN in the UK with a pay-per-view price set for £26.99. Fans can sign up for a DAZN account for £9.99/month via the website or through the DAZN app.

talkSPORT is also set to offer radio coverage via the talkSPORT app and on DAB digital radio.

How do the pair match-up?

Whyte, 35, has won 29 of his 32 professional fights, 19 of which by knockout. The ‘Body snatcher’ stands at 6ft 4in and has a reach of 78 inches fighting in an orthodox stance. Whyte’s fighting record also includes 20 wins from 21 kickboxing fights and one win from his only MMA battle.

Joshua, on the other hand, has 25 wins from 28 fights. 22 of his wins are by knockout and he stands at 6ft6in tall with a reach of 82 inches. The 33-year-old former heavyweight champion also has an Olympic Gold medal and two ABA championship golds.

What’s been said?

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn spoke to talkSPORT to reveal that the fight with Wilder has been ‘locked in’ for December but AJ must beat Whyte. Speaking to the sports site, Hearn said: “AJ’s got the Wilder fight locked in for December. We had meetings last week with the Saudis.

“You saw what happened last time at The O2, it’s going to be an absolute firefight on August 12. But this is the one he wants. This is a fight that’s gonna ignite British boxing.