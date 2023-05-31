Tyson Fury has leaked how much Oleksandr Usyk was set to earn from undisputed heavyweight clash

One of the biggest heavyweight clashes of all time had been set to take place last month after Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk reached a purse split agreement. However fight talks broke down once again after the two sides failed to reach a rematch clause.

Fury was ready put his WBC belt on the line while the Ukrainian fighter put his IBF, WBA and WBO straps in the mix and the winner would have beeen crowned the best heavyweight on the planet - and the first to hold all belts.

The Cat had agreed to the exceptionally disproportionate purse and the terms were heavily favoured towards Fury with the argument being that his team was hosting the event and the Gypsy King was the far bigger star.

In the latest twist of the tale, Fury has now mocked his rival for taking just £6 million to face Daniel Dubois in a mandatory challenge for his WBA title.

Here is all you need to know about the proposed heavyweight clash between Usyk and Fury...

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk following his second win over Anthony Joshua

What is the purse split?

Usyk, who beat Britain’s Anthony Joshua last August 2022 in their heavyweight clash, agreed to a purse split of 70/30 in favour of the Gypsy King.

It had been thought an agreement would not be reached due to the amount Fury had been asking for, but the Ukrainian heavyweight champion has accepted the offer, but added an additional clause of his own: 34-year-old Fury will have to donate £1million to the Ukraine War appeal.

What has been said?

Queensberry Promotions Content Lead and Presenter Dev Sahni took to Twitter to say: “Usyk vs Dubois winning purse bid - $8m (3 belts on the line) Fury v Whyte winning purse bid - $42m (1 belt on the line) to which Fury responded via an Instagram story saying: “If ever there was a demonstration into the value of the belts in a negotiation with a superstar, it’s here. It’s about how much of a draw you are.

“A 70-30 split of a pot for a fight in the UK between Fury and Usyk was actually a little generous to Usyk if you really look at it.”

Fury also added that the Ukrainian was due to make £13m for their meeting: “Ran from £13 million and now taking $6 million (£4.8m). Joker.”

When is Usyk vs Dubois?

Usyk’s team won the purse bids ahead of his heavyweight title defence against Daniel Dubois and they are now hoping to stage the fight in Poland.

Taking to Instagram,. Usyk’s promoter Alex Krassyuk has said: “ We won the bid, now owkring to stage the fight in Wroclaw, Poland on August 12th.”