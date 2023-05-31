The best and worst TV spin-offs

'The art of the TV show spin-off - it's all about the characters', says entertainment writer Steven Ross

Some TV spin-offs work so well that they develop their own fanbase and identity separate from their parent show - Better Call Saul was a monumental success, in some ways surpassing Breaking Bad, because of the phenomenal performances from Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn. Other popular spin-offs include Torchwood (from Doctor Who), The Flash (from Arrow) and House of the Dragon (from Game of Thrones).

But sometimes spin-offs really don’t pan out and are best forgotten about. One of the most egregious examples is Joey, a spin-off from one of the most popular US sitcoms of all time, Friends. Joey, played by Matt LeBlanc, was always a comic relief character, and key part of a strong ensemble. Making Joey the lead was a bad idea and ultimately the show was canned after two seasons. For other clangers see The Cleveland Show (from Family Guy), The Glee Project (from Glee), and Ravenswood (from Pretty Little Liars).