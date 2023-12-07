Kate Moss is among the stars heading to Manchester’s Northern Quarter for Chanel’s first UK show since 2009

Kate Moss spotted in Aldi ahead of Chanel show (Getty)

Supermodel Kate Moss - who has an estimated net worth of $70 million - shocked fans as she was apparently spotted shopping in budget friendly supermarket Aldi today (December 7) ahead of Chanel’s Métiers d'Art show. Speaking to the Manchester Evening News a shopper who spotted "Kate Moss" in the store said: “I did wonder why someone was wearing shades on a wintery day. I assumed she was with the Chanel show but I definitely did not expect her in Aldi.”

They added: “I did not look in her basket but I am sure it was healthy. Her minder was very polite and she had a chat at the check-out. There was a group of photographers outside and a couple of girls filming on their phones. She did seem a bit overdressed for a trip to the supermarket! I was just surprised at how tiny she was, even with heels.”

However, all was not as it seemed, it has now come to light that it wasn't actually Kate Moss but just a very convincing lookalike. According to the M.E.N apparently the whole thing was a PR stunt but as to who was behind it - no one knows yet. They sure fooled us. Guess this means the British model won't be appearing in the next Aldi ad campaign along with Kevin the Carrot anytime soon. But we can still live in hope.

Kate Moss is among many celebrities who will descend on Manchester to watch the Chanel Métiers d'Art show this evening. Joanna Coleman and Kristen Stewart along with her fiancée Dylan Meyer have already been spotted in the city with Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour and the Beckhams are expected to attend the event. Chanel ambassadors Jennie from BLACKPINK and Margaret Qualley may also make an appearance.

The French fashion house will host the runway show at Thomas Street in the Northern Quarter of Manchester tonight. It will be Chanel’s first show in England since 2009. The collection is held annually and outside the traditional fashion show schedule which are the months of September, February, and June for the Haute Couture shows.