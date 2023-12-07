Can you watch the Chanel Fashion Show in Manchester live and which A-list stars are attending?
Chanel’s Metiers d’Art show, one of the highlights of the fashion calendar is being held in Manchester
Last year the Chanel Metiers d’Art Show took place in Dakar in Senegal and in previous years it has been held in Paris, New York and Rome. However, in 2023 it is taking place in the UK, but not in London, but in Manchester.
Kristen Stewart has already been spotted in the city and it will be interesting to see if new Chanel brand ambassadors Riley Keough and Wonka’s Timothée Chalamet will make an appearance. The show is taking place at 9am on Thursday December 7 2023 at 9am Manchester time, which is 10am in Paris.
Chanel have been publicising the show on their social media and explained on their Instagram that “Chanel has chosen to present the 2023/4 Metiers d’art show in Mancester, one of the most effervescent cities of pop culture and an avant-guarde one, whose bands, spanning all genres, have changed the history of music.”
Can you watch the Chanel show live?
The film of the show will be revealed on Friday December 8th 2023 on Chanel's website.
