From Jeremy Allen White to Justin Bieber and Mark Wahlberg the best Calvin Klein ads (Getty)

When it comes to advertising their underwear collection, Calvin Klein knows exactly how to stop us in our tracks. For the brand's Spring 2024 campaign they have signed actor Jeremy Allen White who plays chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto in Disney's comedy-drama series 'The Bear'.

The actor, 32 - who is reportedly dating Spanish singer songwriter Rosalía - has been photographed wearing Calvin Klein underwear on a rooftop above Brooklyn, New York. If that wasn’t enough to get you feeling hot under the collar there is also a beautifully shot video available to watch on YouTube, which sees Jeremy Allen White strip down to his CK briefs and work out in his underwear that you can enjoy - thank me later.

Over the years Calvin Klein has enlisted the help of many celebrities to front their underwear campaigns. Back in 1992 when he was a rapper known as Marky Mark - a young Mark Wahlberg was photographed in a pair of CK briefs. Twilight star Kellan Lutz also starred in the brand's underwear campaign in 2010 and ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ actor Jamie Dornan featured in a campaign for the label the year before.

But it's not just actors that star in Calvin Klein ads. Pop star Justin Bieber showed off his toned physique whilst posing with model Lara Stone in 2015. Singer Shawn Mendes joined the relaunch of the #mycalvins campaign in 2019. Sports stars including Footballer Karl Frederik ‘Freddie’ Ljungberg, Japanese soccer player Hidetoshi Nakata and Tennis player Fernando Verdasco have all modelled the famous pants.