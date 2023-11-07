FX have confirmed that The Bear will be returning for its third season in 2024

The Bear has officially been renewed for a third season. The Chicago-based kitchen drama only released season 2 in June, with fans relieved to learn the story of chef Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) is set to continue.

Created by showrunners Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo, The Bear tells the story of Chef Carmy as he tries to turn his late brother's sandwich shop into the most in-demand restaurant of Chicago's dining scene.

So, what do we know about The Bear season 3, is there a rumoured release date and which stars will be reprising their roles? Here's everything you need to know about The Bear.

Will there be a season 3 of The Bear?

Yes! FX revealed on November 6, that The Bear would be renewed for season 3. In a statement, Nick Grad, president of FX Entertainment said: “The Bear, which wowed audiences in its first season only to achieve even greater heights in season two, has become a cultural phenomenon.

“We’re so proud to partner with Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, and the rest of the creative team, as well as the brilliant cast led by Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. What they and the crew have done is truly remarkable, and we and our partners at Hulu join fans in looking forward to the next chapter in the story of The Bear.”

When is The Bear season 3 release date?

FX have confirmed that The Bear season 3 will drop sometime in 2024, but there is no word yet on the exact date it will be available to watch on Disney Plus. Fans had to wait over a year between season 1 and season 2, so it's possible that a third season could be on the cards in June 2024.

Is there a trailer?

There is no trailer as of yet, nor is there a plot synopsis for the new season. It's expected that season 3 will pick up from the season 2 finale. We will update you once we know more.

Who will star in The Bear season 3?