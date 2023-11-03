Jessie Buckley and Riz Ahmed in Fingernails (Photo: Apple TV)

Fingernails is a new film coming to Apple TV that discovers whether technology can really be used to evaluate true love. The sci-fi romance movie that combines horror and infatuation has already received rave reviews, with a respectable audience score of 76% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Directed by Christos Nikou who brought us Apples in 2020 and produced by none other than Cate Blanchett (Tar), it follows the story of Anna, who takes up a job at the Love Institute, a centre which uses technology to analyse couple's fingernails to determine whether they are a romantic match. Anna feels like her boyfriend Ryan is the one, but once she starts to develop feelings for her instructor Amir, she begins to question everything.

Starring Jessie Buckley (Women Talking), Riz Ahmed (Nightcrawler), Jeremy Allen White (Shameless) and Luke Wilson (The Bes Man), Fingernails shares a frightening glimpse at love in a dystopian future.

What is Fingernails about?

Fingernails is a mix between a love story and a sci-fi thriller. In it we join Anna (Jess Buckley) who takes a job at the Love Institute which operates technology that can tell from the composition of a couple's fingernails as to whether they are truly in love. Anna along with her partner Ryan (Jeremy Allen White) have been proven to be a perfect match, but when she starts to develop feelings for senior technician Amir (Riz Ahmed) are they really meant to be?

Here is the official trailer from Apple TV: "Anna and Ryan have found true love. It’s been proven by a controversial new technology. There’s just one problem: Anna still isn’t sure. Then she takes a position at a love testing institute, and meets Amir."

Fingernails trailer

Apple TV have released a trailer for Fingernails. In it we meet Anna who along with her boyfriend Ryan travel to the Love Institute. You can watch the trailer for Fingernails below.

Who stars in Fingernails?

Irish actress Jessie Buckley who recently appeared in the Academy award-winning film Women Talking (2022) will head up the cast as lead Anna. Jeremy Allen White plays her partner Ryan, Riz Ahmed who stars as Anna's instructor Amir, whilst Luke Wilson plays Duncan who runs the Love Institute and Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek) stars as Natasha.

Fingernails reviews

Reviews for Fingernails have been respectable, with The New York Times describing it as "absurd and more than a little dystopian". The Guardian gave it a three out of five star rating and commends Buckley for her "excellent performance". Whilst on Rotten Tomatoes Fingernails has a 76% audience score.

When can I watch Fingernails on Apple TV?