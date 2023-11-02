2023 thriller film The Royal Hotel stars Ozark actress Julia Garner as a backpacker who find trouble in Australia

Julia Garner and Jessica Henwick star as US backpackers in Australia in thriller The Royal Hotel

The Royal Hotel, a feminist thriller by director Kitty Green starring Ozark actress Julia Garner and Glass Onion's Jessica Henwick, follows two American backpackers who run into trouble in an Australian outback bar.

The pair begin working at the isolated watering hole after running out of cash in Sydney. Determined to keep their adventure going, they begin pulling pints for an array of gruff male customers under the watchful eye of alcoholic owner Billy, played by Hugo Weaving.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It soon becomes apparent that the sex-starved male patrons at the bar are a threat to the young women, and the possibility for violence permeates the film. The Royal Hotel is inspired by true events featured in the 2016 documentary Hotel Coolgardie in which two Finnish backpackers face an ordeal as new barmaids at an isolated outback hotel.

Is there a trailer for The Royal Hotel?

Yes there is and you can watch it right here:

Who is in the cast of The Royal Hotel?

Julia Garner as Hanna

Jessica Henwick as Liv

Hugo Weaving as Billy

Herbert Nordrum as Torsten

Ursula Yovich as Carol

Alex Malone as Jules

Kate Cheel as Cassie

James Frecheville as Teeth

Nic Darrigo as Kev

Adam Morgan as Keith

The Royal Hotel is the latest film from The Assistant director Kitty Green

What do The Royal Hotel reviews say?

Reviews for The Royal Hotel are now in, and they range from mildly appreciative to full of praise. The Guardian wrote that the thriller began strong but ‘ thunders towards a spotty finale’, adding that it is more believable than horror films made in the same vein.

The New York Times was more positive, praising the film’s treatment of misogyny, but lamenting a ‘problematic’ climax which betrayed the rest of the movie’s ambiguous nature. Variety focused on the talents of director Kitty Green, who uses the outback bar setting as a ‘terrarium of a toxic dynamic’ that exists everywhere, and the self reflective effect of her film.

IGN was also glowing towards Green, in a review calling the film a ‘taut, terrifying smorgasbord of misogyny’, the director was also praised for pulling no punches and distinguishing herself as ‘one of the most exciting and provocative feminist filmmakers around’.

Where was The Royal Hotel filmed?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The film was shot at locations across South Australia, including Peterborough, Jamestown, Orroroo, Yatina, and Adelaide. The opening sequence was filmed in Sydney and interior scenes were shot at Adelaide Studios.

The location that serves at the titular hotel is Yatina Hotel in the town of the same name. The hotel was built in 1874 when a railway extension to Yatina had been promised. However, the extension bypassed the town and today it has a population of fewer than 50. It is very isolated, with the next closest town, Orroroo, with a population of fewer than 700, 13 miles away.

When is the release date of The Royal Hotel?