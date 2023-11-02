Quiz Lady: release date of Disney+ film, cast with Awkwafina, Sandra Oh, Will Ferrell, what do reviews say?
Awkwafina and Sandra Oh star in Disney+ comedy Quiz Lady with Will Ferrell playing an Alex Trabek-style game show host
Disney+ comedy Quiz Lady is a story of two estranged sisters, played by Awkwafina and Sandra Oh, who are forced to work together to help pay for their mother’s gambling debts after she does a runner and their dog is kidnapped.
Anne Yum is obsessed with game shows, especially Can’t Stop the Quiz, a Jeopardy parody hosted by Terry McTeer (Will Ferrell doing his best Alex Trebek impression). Anne and her sister Jenny decide that the best hope they have of earning enough to pay off their mum’s debt is by going on the quiz themselves and winning big.
What follows is a road trip buddy movie as the two sisters bond in their cross-country quiz adventure. This is everything you need to know about Quiz Lady:
Is there a trailer for Quiz Lady?
Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:
Who is in the cast of Quiz Lady?
- Awkwafina as Anne Yum
- Sandra Oh as Jenny Yum
- Will Ferrell as Terry McTeer
- Holland Taylor as Francine
- Jason Schwartzman as Ron Heacock
- Tawny Newsome as Mercedes
- Paul Reubens as Francine's Crush
- Jon Park as Ken
- Camrus Johnson as Trav
- Angela Trimbur as Marge
- Tony Hale as Ben Franklin impersonator
What do the Quiz Lady reviews say?
Quiz Lady has received lukewarm reviews ahead of its streaming release this week. Generally, reviewers praised the comic performances of the two leads Awkwafina and Oh, but found the film otherwise underwhelming.
Variety wrote that the film was ‘effective at being both funny and sincere’ and said that it delivered a ‘modest-ambition comedy’. A review in Daily Beast stated that it was only the efforts of the two female leads that was able to ‘elevate the drab, predictable material.’
The New York Times noted the chemistry between the two stars, added that Oh does the heavy lifting whilst Awkwafina’s performance ‘often falls into uptight, one-note outbursts’.
Where was Quiz Lady filmed?
Quiz Lady is a cross-country road trip movie which sees the sisters travel to Philadelphia and finally right across the country to California to take part in Can’t Stop the Quiz.
The film was shot predominantly in Los Angeles, California from June to July 2022, and some filming also took place in New Orleans, Louisiana.
What is the release date of Quiz Lady?
Quiz Lady had its world premiere in Canada at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. The film will be released on Disney+ in the UK under the Star banner on Friday 3 November.