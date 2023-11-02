Awkwafina and Sandra Oh star in Disney+ comedy Quiz Lady with Will Ferrell playing an Alex Trabek-style game show host

Awkwafina and Sandra Oh star in Disney+ comedy Quiz Lady

Disney+ comedy Quiz Lady is a story of two estranged sisters, played by Awkwafina and Sandra Oh, who are forced to work together to help pay for their mother’s gambling debts after she does a runner and their dog is kidnapped.

Anne Yum is obsessed with game shows, especially Can’t Stop the Quiz, a Jeopardy parody hosted by Terry McTeer (Will Ferrell doing his best Alex Trebek impression). Anne and her sister Jenny decide that the best hope they have of earning enough to pay off their mum’s debt is by going on the quiz themselves and winning big.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What follows is a road trip buddy movie as the two sisters bond in their cross-country quiz adventure. This is everything you need to know about Quiz Lady:

Is there a trailer for Quiz Lady?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Who is in the cast of Quiz Lady?

Awkwafina as Anne Yum

Sandra Oh as Jenny Yum

Will Ferrell as Terry McTeer

Holland Taylor as Francine

Jason Schwartzman as Ron Heacock

Tawny Newsome as Mercedes

Paul Reubens as Francine's Crush

Jon Park as Ken

Camrus Johnson as Trav

Angela Trimbur as Marge

Tony Hale as Ben Franklin impersonator

Will Ferrell stars as an Alex Trebek type in comedy film Quiz Lady

What do the Quiz Lady reviews say?

Quiz Lady has received lukewarm reviews ahead of its streaming release this week. Generally, reviewers praised the comic performances of the two leads Awkwafina and Oh, but found the film otherwise underwhelming.

Variety wrote that the film was ‘effective at being both funny and sincere’ and said that it delivered a ‘modest-ambition comedy’. A review in Daily Beast stated that it was only the efforts of the two female leads that was able to ‘elevate the drab, predictable material.’

The New York Times noted the chemistry between the two stars, added that Oh does the heavy lifting whilst Awkwafina’s performance ‘often falls into uptight, one-note outbursts’.

Where was Quiz Lady filmed?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Quiz Lady is a cross-country road trip movie which sees the sisters travel to Philadelphia and finally right across the country to California to take part in Can’t Stop the Quiz.

The film was shot predominantly in Los Angeles, California from June to July 2022, and some filming also took place in New Orleans, Louisiana.

What is the release date of Quiz Lady?