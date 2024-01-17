From London's Wireless to Scotland's Terminal V, here's the best UK music festivals taking place in the summer of 2024

Music festival 2024: List of UK's best festivals including Wireless, Download & Latitude

The selection of music festivals held in the UK seems to be growing every year and 2024 is no different. From London's circuit of one-day newcomers such as Cross The Tracks and Wide Awake to established mainstays like Download Festival and Wireless - you can't say we're not spoiled for choice.

While the festival season is all but just a passing thought at this current moment, before you know it tickets are sold out and your favourite band is taking the stage. Therefore, it's important you know what music events are scheduled to take place this summer or they could pass you by.

Here's our guide to the best UK music festivals in 2024 including Shambala, Boardmasters and Lost Village.

List of best UK music festivals 2024

Terminal V

Scotland’s unmissable electronic music festival, Terminal V offers a weekend of cutting edge production, world-class sound, and epic sets from more than 80 international artists and homegrown talent.

Where?: Edinburgh, The Royal Highland Centre + Showground

Edinburgh, The Royal Highland Centre + Showground When?: April 13-14

April 13-14 Artists included: Hannah Laing, DJ Daddy Trance, Nico Moreno, 999999999, Sara Landry, Charlie Sparks, Indira Paganotto, blk., OGUZ, Franck

Project 6

Rinse FM's Project 6 Festival showcases some of the most celebrated names from the world of garage, grime and dubstep to house, jungle, and UK funky.

Where?: London, Brockwell Park

Where?: London, Brockwell Park

London, Brockwell Park When?: May 24

May 24 Artists included: CASISDEAD, Shy FX, Katy B, Freddie Gibbs + Madlib, Mala, Benga, Steam Down, sim0ne, Taylah Elaine, Juls, Vigro Deep, 4AM Kru, Arthi, Neffa-T, Sully

Wide Awake

Another edition to Brockwell Park's collection of day festivals, Wide Awake prides itself on catering for fans of the avant-garde. Expect leftfield pop, post-punk, and electronic music along with a surprisingly laid-back and care-free atmosphere.

Where?: London, Brockwell Park

London, Brockwell Park When?: May 25

May 25 Artists included: King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Slowdive, Crumb, Young Fathers, Modeselektor, Babe Rainbow, Sevdaliza, David Holmes, Squid, La Luz

Cross The Tracks

Cross The Tracks turns five in 2024 and since day one it has always been a diverse platform for emerging and homegrown talent with a proud minimum of 50% female-led on its line-ups. Alongside the music, the festival offers a selection of talks, panels, workshops, and over 50 food and drink traders and a craft brewery fair.

Where?: London, Brockwell Park

London, Brockwell Park When?: May 26

May 26 Artists included: Erykah Badu, Madlib (DJ), Venna, Iniko, Neal Francis, Brainstory, Yazmin Lacey (DJ), Mackwood, Natanya, Discoballin', Aim - 20yrs of Cold Water Music, Orion Sun

City Splash

City Splash creates a space for the community to unite, connect and create history.

Celebrating the sprawling influence of Caribbean and African culture in the UK and beyond, City Splash creates a space for the community to unite, connect and create history. Its great music, food, dance and style have made it one of the UK's most essential festival experiences.

Where?: London, Brockwell Park

London, Brockwell Park When?: May 27

May 27 Artists included: Capleton, Beenie Man, Shenseea, Busy Signal, Anthony B, Black Sherif, Ding Dong, Libianca, Lojay, Queen Omega, Busy Signal, WSTRN and many more

Download Festival

Back to celebrate its 21st birthday, the rock and heavy metal festival is a staple for hell raisers across the UK this summer. Download Festival attracts up to 110,000 fans each year and is the second-largest music event in the UK, beaten only by the mighty Glastonbury.

Where?: Derby, Donington Park

Derby, Donington Park When?: June 14-16

June 14-16 Artists included: Queens Of The Stone Age, Avenged Sevenfold, Fall Out Boy, Limp Bizkit, Bad Omens, Royal Blood, Pantera, The Offspring, Sum 41

Wireless

Hosted by Live Nation, the annual rap and hip-hop music festival attracts thousands of music lovers and fans from all over the world. From its humble beginnings in 2005, Wireless Festival has grown to become one of the largest music festivals in the UK.

Where?: London, Finsbury Park

London, Finsbury Park When?: July 12-14

July 12-14 Artists included: TBC

Boardmasters

Cornwall’s biggest music event, Boardmasters, is set to return in 2024 where a weekend of surfing and music awaits festivalgoers

Where?: Cornwall, Newquay

Where?: Cornwall, Newquay

Cornwall, Newquay When?: August 7-11

August 7-11 Artists included: Stormzy, Becky Hill, Tom Odell, Bicep, Chase & Status, Katy B, Nia Archives, Soft Play, Gok Wan

Lost Village

Lost Village has become a mainstay for fans of electronic music in recent years. Held in a secluded woodland in Lincolnshire, the immaculately designed event is a unique experience four-day experience with tons of activities to keep revellers entertained.

Where?: Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire When?: August 22-25

August 22-25 Artists included: TBC

Shambala

Shambala sits in a league of its own when it comes to atmosphere and creativity. Featuring an extensive lineup of music, the festival boasts a heap of activities including the annual 'Shambolympics' which pits festivalgoers against each one another in a series of challenges to win tickets for next year's event.

Where?: Northamptonshire

Northamptonshire When?: August 22-24

August 22-24 Artists included: TBC