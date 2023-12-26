If you're looking to schedule in an unforgettable night of music, here’s a list of the best gigs and concerts taking place in the UK in 2024.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The UK is a hub for live entertainment with a number of incredible venues down to host the biggest artists from across the world. From legendary rock outfits to up-and-coming talent, the UK is set to enjoy an exciting year of music.

In our list of the best music gigs and concerts coming to the UK, we've included artists who are yet to sell out their tour. This will hopefully offer an alternative solution for music fans who missed out on tickets for the likes Liam Gallagher, Taylor Swift, and Olivia Rodrigo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets to the listed shows can be found on a range of sites like Ticketmaster and Live Nation. In order to make sure you’re in the loop with the biggest gigs and concerts coming to the UK in 2024, read on.

30 best gigs & concerts in the UK 2024

1. Doja Cat

Doja Cat is set to kick off her first European arena headline tour next year with a trip to some of the UK's best venues. Tickets are still available on the Ticketmaster website.

June 11: Glasgow - OVO Hydro

June 12: Birmingham - Resorts World Arena

June 14: London - The O2

June 15: Newcastle Upon Tyne - Utilita Arena Newcastle

2. Hozier

The Irish singer-songwriter is hitting the road in support of his latest album, Unreal Unearth. For more information on Hozier's remaining tour dates this year, see's National World's article.

July 7: London - Finsbury Park

July 9: Chepstow Summer Sessions

July 10: Glasgow - Glasgow Green

3. Foo Fighters

Returning to the UK for the first time since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters have confirmed a huge stadium tour. Tickets are available on the Ticketmaster website.

June 13: Manchester – Emirates Old Trafford Stadium

June 17: Glasgow – Hampden Stadium

June 20: London – London Stadium

June 22: London – London Stadium

June 25: Cardiff – Principality Stadium

June 27: Birmingham – Villa Park Stadium

4. Green Day

Advertisement

Advertisement

The pop-punk group are set to return to the UK in June next year for their Saviors tour. For more information on how to get tickets, see National World's article.

June 21: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

June 23: Isle of Wight Festival, Isle of Wight

June 25: Bellahouston Park, Glasgow

June 29: Wembley Stadium, London

5. Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

The legendary rocker and his E-Street Band will return to the UK for a stadium tour next year. For more details, see National World's article.

May 5: Principality Stadium - Cardiff, UK

May 9: Boucher Road - Belfast, NI

May 22: Stadium of Light - Sunderland, UK

July 25: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

July 27: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

6. Becky Hill

The prolific performer is set to grace stages across the UK in 2024. Tickets are still on sale at Ticketmaster.

June 13: Northwich, Delamere Forest

June 14: Cork, Musgrave Park

June 15: Belfast, Ormeau Park

July 12: Derby, Markeaton Park

August 9: Newmarket Newmarket Racecourse

August 16: Sedgefield, Hardwick Hall

August 18: Edinburgh, Royal Highland Showgrounds

August 24: Cardiff, Alexandra Head

August 29: Scarborough, Open Air Theatre

August 30: Sheffield, Don Valley Bowl

August 31: Margate, Dreamland

October 12: Glasgow, OVO Hydro

October 13: Newcastle Upon Tyne, Utilita Arena

October 15: Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

October 16: Leeds, first direct Arena

October 18: Exeter, Westpoint Exeter

October 19: Birmingham, Utilita Arena

October 20: Manchester, AO Arena

October 22: Cardiff, Utilita Arena

October 24: London, OVO Arena Wembley

7. Griff

Following the release of her latest EP, 'vert1go vol.1', Griff is heading out on tour across the UK. For more information visit the Ticketmaster website.

March 24: Bournemouth, O2 Academy Bournemouth

March 28: Manchester, Albert Hall

March 30: Glasgow, Barrowland

March 31: Birmingham, O2 Institute Birmingham

April 2: London, Roundhouse

8. Kim Petras

Advertisement

Advertisement

The iconic singer will be kicking off her 'Feed The Beast' world tour next year and is set to visit the UK in February. You can buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

February 13: Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham

February 15: Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow

February 16: Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester

February 19: London, Eventim Apollo

9. Lil Yachty

Lil Yachty is set to embark on a huge global tour in support of his most recent and highly acclaimed psych-rock LP, 'Let’s Start Here'. Visit National World's article for more information.

April 29: London, OVO Arena, Wembley

May 1: Birmingham, O2 Institute Birmingham

May 2: Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow

10. Madison Beer

The New York star will visit the UK this Spring for a run of shows. Tickets are still available on the Live Nation website.

March 22: Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester

March 23: Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham

March 24: Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow

March 25: London, Eventim Apollo

March 28: Leeds, O2 Academy Leeds

March 29: Liverpool, Liverpool Guild of Students - Mountford Hall

April 2: London, Eventim Apollo

11. Johnny Marr

The Smiths legend is touring his solo material in Spring 2024. Find out more information on the artist's website.

April 2: Newcastle, O2 City Hall

April 3: Glasgow, Barrowlands

April 5: Leeds, O2 Academy

April 6: Liverpool, Olympia

April 7: Wolverhampton, Civic Halls

April 9: Cardiff, Great Hall

April 10: Bristol, O2 Academy

April 12: London, Eventim Apollo

April 13: Brighton Dome

April 14: Nottingham, Rock City

12. The Vaccines

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans of indie-rockers The Vaccines, are in for a treat as the band have announced a massive UK tour in support of their latest LP, ‘Pick-Up Full Of Pink Carnations’. For more details see National World's article.

February 5: Birmingham, O2 Institute Birmingham

February 6: Manchester, Manchester Academy

February 7: Nottingham, Rock City

February 9: London, Troxy

February 10: London, Troxy

February 11: Margate, Dreamland

February 13: Folkestone, Leas Cliff Hall

February 14: Southampton, O2 Guildhall Southampton

February 15: Bristo, lO2 Academy Bristol

February 17: Oxford, O2 Academy Oxford

February 18: Brighton, Brighton Dome

February 19: Sheffield, Octagon

February 21: Leeds, O2 Academy Leeds

February 22: Glasgow, Barrowland

February 23: Newcastle Upon Tyne, NX

13. Suede & Manic Street Preachers

The two veteran rock groups will hit the road together next summer. For ticket information visit Ticketmaster.

June 28: Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod

July 5: Cardiff Castle

July 10: Edinburgh Castle

July 12: Manchester Castlefield Bowl

July 13: Leeds Millennium Square

July 18: London Alexandra Palace Park

July 19: Dreamland Margate

14. Smashing Pumpkins & Weezer

Both bands dominated the music scene in the 1990s are now going on tour together. You can purchase tickets via Ticketmaster.

June 7: Birmingham Utilita Arena

June 8: London The O2

June 12: Glasgow OVO Hydro

June 13: Manchester Co-op Live

June 14: Cardiff Castle

15. Blink 182

The pop-punk trio were forced to postpone part of their UK tour earlier this year and have rescheduled the dates for 2024. Find out if there's any tickets left by visiting National World's article.

August 26: Belfast, SSE Arene

August 29: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

August 30: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

16. Madness

Advertisement

Advertisement

Madness are currently on their C'est La Vie tour but that hasn't stopped them from scheduling more dates in 2024. For more information on their 2024 shows, visit the Ticketmaster website.

June 14 – Summer Series, Margate

June 15 – Summer Sessions, Plymouth

June 16 – Summer Sessions, Southampton

June 28 – Racecourse, Newcastle

June 29 – Lincoln Castle

July 5 – Edinburgh Castle

July 6 – Lytham Festival

July 12 – Open Air Theatre, Scarborough

July 13 – International Musical Eisteddfod, Llangollen

July 14 – Summer Sessions, Derby

July 18 – Cardiff Castle

July 19 – Englefield Estate

July 26 – Kirkstall Abbey, Leeds

July 27 – Ludlow Castle

July 28 – Uptown Festival, Blackheath

July 31 – Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher

August 2: Essex, Audley End

August 9: Belfast, Custom House Square

17. Masego

The R&B multi-instrumentalist returns to the UK for another run of summer shows. Visit Live Nation for more information.

February 19: Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow

February 20: London, Alexandra Palace\

February 22: Manchester, O2 Apollo

February 23: Bristol, O2 Academy Bristol

February 25: Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

18. Miles Kane

Miles Kane will be embarking on a huge UK headline tour January & February next year. See National World's article for more information on how to get tickets.

January 25: Leeds, O2 Academy

January 26: Bristol, O2 Academy

January 27: Birmingham, O2 Institute

January 29: Oxford, O2 Academy

January 30: Nottingham, Rock City‌

February 1: Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers

February 2: Newcastle, NX

February 3: Manchester, O2 Ritz

February 5: Cambridge, Junction

February 6: Southampton, Engine Rooms

February 8: Brighton, Concorde 2

February 9: London, Electric Ballroom

February 10: London, Electric Ballroom

19. New Order

Fresh off the back of a successful run of 2023 shows, New Order will return to the UK again next summer.

August 22: Cardiff, Alexandra Head, Cardiff Bay

August 24: Manchester, Wythenshawe Park

20. Nicki Minaj

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following the release of Pink Friday 2, Nick Minaj is set to embark on a UK tour. The Trinidad and Tobagon rapper will visit Manchester, Birmingham, and London.

May 25: Manchester, Co-op Live

May 26: Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

May 28: London, The O2

May 30: Manchester, Co-op Live

21. Nile Rodgers & CHIC

Rodgers and his band will be performing shows across the UK next year starting at Delamere Forest in Northwick on June 15.

June 15: Northwich, Delamere Forest

June 16: Halifax, The Piece Hall

June 21: Nottingham, Sherwood Pines

June 22: Yorkshire, Dalby Forest

June 23: Southampton, Southampton Summer Sessions

July 7: Bedford, Bedford Park

July 11: Llangollen, Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod

July 12: Gloucestershire, Westonbirt Arboretum

July 13: Margate, Dreamland

July 25: Suffolk, Henham Park

22. Olivia Dean

Olivia Dean's much-anticipated tour celebrate her breakout release ‘Messy’ and brings the singer to a host of venues across the UK. For more information on Olivia Dean's UK tour, see National World's article.

April 25: Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers

25: Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers April 26: Leeds, Stylus

April 27: Manchester, Albert Hall

April 29: Birmingham, O2 Institute

April 30: Bristol, O2 Academy

May 2: London, Eventim Apollo

23. Pixies

The 80s rock darlings are embarking on a huge tour next year and will be performing their 'Bossanova' and 'Trompe Le Monde' albums in full.

March 12: Manchester, Albert Hall

March 13: Manchester, Albert Hall

March 14: Manchester, Albert Hall

March 16: London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

March 17: London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

March 18: London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

24. Tenacious D

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jack Black and Kyle Gass are bringing their Spicy Meatball tour to the UK in Spring 2024. Tickets are still available to purchase through Ticketmaster.

May 7: Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

May 8: AO Arena, Manchester

May 9: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

May 11: First Direct Arena, Leeds

May 12: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

May 13: Brighton Centre, Brighton

25. Sampha

Following the release of his much-anticipated and highly-acclaimed sophomore LP, 'Lahai', Sampha has confirmed he'll be performing a one-off show at London's Alexandra Palace.

April 26: London, Alexandra Palace

26. The 1975

The indie rock group have extended their ‘At Their Very Best’ tour and will be visiting venues across the UK in 2024. See National World's article for full details.

February 9: Glasgow, OVO Hydro

February 12: London, The O2

February 13: London, The O2

February 18: Manchester, AO Arena

February 21: Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

27. The Killers

Brandon Flowers and co are set to return to the UK following a triumphant showing at Reading and Leeds Festival last summer.

June 18: Co-Op Live, Manchester

June 19: Co-Op Live, Manchester

June 21: Co-Op Live, Manchester

June 22: Co-Op Live, Manchester

June 25: Ovo Hydro, Glasgow

June 26: Ovo Hydro, Glasgow

June 27: Ovo Hydro, Glasgow

July 4: The O2, London

July 5: The O2, London

July 7: The O2, London

July 8: The O2, London

28. Thundercat

Advertisement

Advertisement

The two-time Grammy Award-winning artist will kick off his UK tour in March 2024, visiting venues in Glasgow, Manchester, Bristol and more.

March 25: Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow

March 28: Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester

March 29: Newcastle Upon Tyne, O2 City Hall, Newcastle

March 30: Bristol, Bristol Beacon

March 31: Wolverhampton, Civic at the Halls

April 3: London, KOKO

April 4: London, KOKO

April 5: London, KOKO

April 6: London, KOKO

29. Troye Sivan

Troye Sivan will bring his "biggest European headline tour to date" to the UK next summer. See National World's article for ticket information.

June 22 – Manchester, AO Arena

June 23 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

June 25 – Dublin, 3Arena

June 27 – London, Arena Wembley

June 28 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

30. IDLES

Punk outfit IDLES will be embarking on a huge UK tour in support of the group's forthcoming record, Tangk, due for release in February 2024. For more details, see National World's article.

July 12: Cardiff, Castle

July 13: Halifax, The Piece Hall

July 20: Margate, Margate Summer Series

July 21: Cornwall, The Wyldes

November 17: Belfast, Telegraph

November 23: Glasgow, OVO Hydro

November 24: Newcastle, O2 City Hall

November 25: Nottingham, Rock City

November 29: London, Alexandra Palace