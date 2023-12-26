30 best music gigs and concerts coming to the UK in 2024
If you're looking to schedule in an unforgettable night of music, here’s a list of the best gigs and concerts taking place in the UK in 2024.
The UK is a hub for live entertainment with a number of incredible venues down to host the biggest artists from across the world. From legendary rock outfits to up-and-coming talent, the UK is set to enjoy an exciting year of music.
In our list of the best music gigs and concerts coming to the UK, we've included artists who are yet to sell out their tour. This will hopefully offer an alternative solution for music fans who missed out on tickets for the likes Liam Gallagher, Taylor Swift, and Olivia Rodrigo.
Tickets to the listed shows can be found on a range of sites like Ticketmaster and Live Nation. In order to make sure you’re in the loop with the biggest gigs and concerts coming to the UK in 2024, read on.
30 best gigs & concerts in the UK 2024
1. Doja Cat
Doja Cat is set to kick off her first European arena headline tour next year with a trip to some of the UK's best venues. Tickets are still available on the Ticketmaster website.
- June 11: Glasgow - OVO Hydro
- June 12: Birmingham - Resorts World Arena
- June 14: London - The O2
- June 15: Newcastle Upon Tyne - Utilita Arena Newcastle
2. Hozier
The Irish singer-songwriter is hitting the road in support of his latest album, Unreal Unearth. For more information on Hozier's remaining tour dates this year, see's National World's article.
- July 7: London - Finsbury Park
- July 9: Chepstow Summer Sessions
- July 10: Glasgow - Glasgow Green
3. Foo Fighters
Returning to the UK for the first time since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters have confirmed a huge stadium tour. Tickets are available on the Ticketmaster website.
- June 13: Manchester – Emirates Old Trafford Stadium
- June 17: Glasgow – Hampden Stadium
- June 20: London – London Stadium
- June 22: London – London Stadium
- June 25: Cardiff – Principality Stadium
- June 27: Birmingham – Villa Park Stadium
4. Green Day
The pop-punk group are set to return to the UK in June next year for their Saviors tour. For more information on how to get tickets, see National World's article.
- June 21: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
- June 23: Isle of Wight Festival, Isle of Wight
- June 25: Bellahouston Park, Glasgow
- June 29: Wembley Stadium, London
5. Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
The legendary rocker and his E-Street Band will return to the UK for a stadium tour next year. For more details, see National World's article.
- May 5: Principality Stadium - Cardiff, UK
- May 9: Boucher Road - Belfast, NI
- May 22: Stadium of Light - Sunderland, UK
- July 25: Wembley Stadium - London, UK
- July 27: Wembley Stadium - London, UK
6. Becky Hill
The prolific performer is set to grace stages across the UK in 2024. Tickets are still on sale at Ticketmaster.
- June 13: Northwich, Delamere Forest
- June 14: Cork, Musgrave Park
- June 15: Belfast, Ormeau Park
- July 12: Derby, Markeaton Park
- August 9: Newmarket Newmarket Racecourse
- August 16: Sedgefield, Hardwick Hall
- August 18: Edinburgh, Royal Highland Showgrounds
- August 24: Cardiff, Alexandra Head
- August 29: Scarborough, Open Air Theatre
- August 30: Sheffield, Don Valley Bowl
- August 31: Margate, Dreamland
- October 12: Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- October 13: Newcastle Upon Tyne, Utilita Arena
- October 15: Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
- October 16: Leeds, first direct Arena
- October 18: Exeter, Westpoint Exeter
- October 19: Birmingham, Utilita Arena
- October 20: Manchester, AO Arena
- October 22: Cardiff, Utilita Arena
- October 24: London, OVO Arena Wembley
7. Griff
Following the release of her latest EP, 'vert1go vol.1', Griff is heading out on tour across the UK. For more information visit the Ticketmaster website.
- March 24: Bournemouth, O2 Academy Bournemouth
- March 28: Manchester, Albert Hall
- March 30: Glasgow, Barrowland
- March 31: Birmingham, O2 Institute Birmingham
- April 2: London, Roundhouse
8. Kim Petras
The iconic singer will be kicking off her 'Feed The Beast' world tour next year and is set to visit the UK in February. You can buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
- February 13: Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham
- February 15: Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow
- February 16: Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
- February 19: London, Eventim Apollo
9. Lil Yachty
Lil Yachty is set to embark on a huge global tour in support of his most recent and highly acclaimed psych-rock LP, 'Let’s Start Here'. Visit National World's article for more information.
- April 29: London, OVO Arena, Wembley
- May 1: Birmingham, O2 Institute Birmingham
- May 2: Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow
10. Madison Beer
The New York star will visit the UK this Spring for a run of shows. Tickets are still available on the Live Nation website.
- March 22: Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
- March 23: Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham
- March 24: Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow
- March 25: London, Eventim Apollo
- March 28: Leeds, O2 Academy Leeds
- March 29: Liverpool, Liverpool Guild of Students - Mountford Hall
- April 2: London, Eventim Apollo
11. Johnny Marr
The Smiths legend is touring his solo material in Spring 2024. Find out more information on the artist's website.
- April 2: Newcastle, O2 City Hall
- April 3: Glasgow, Barrowlands
- April 5: Leeds, O2 Academy
- April 6: Liverpool, Olympia
- April 7: Wolverhampton, Civic Halls
- April 9: Cardiff, Great Hall
- April 10: Bristol, O2 Academy
- April 12: London, Eventim Apollo
- April 13: Brighton Dome
- April 14: Nottingham, Rock City
12. The Vaccines
Fans of indie-rockers The Vaccines, are in for a treat as the band have announced a massive UK tour in support of their latest LP, ‘Pick-Up Full Of Pink Carnations’. For more details see National World's article.
- February 5: Birmingham, O2 Institute Birmingham
- February 6: Manchester, Manchester Academy
- February 7: Nottingham, Rock City
- February 9: London, Troxy
- February 10: London, Troxy
- February 11: Margate, Dreamland
- February 13: Folkestone, Leas Cliff Hall
- February 14: Southampton, O2 Guildhall Southampton
- February 15: Bristo, lO2 Academy Bristol
- February 17: Oxford, O2 Academy Oxford
- February 18: Brighton, Brighton Dome
- February 19: Sheffield, Octagon
- February 21: Leeds, O2 Academy Leeds
- February 22: Glasgow, Barrowland
- February 23: Newcastle Upon Tyne, NX
13. Suede & Manic Street Preachers
The two veteran rock groups will hit the road together next summer. For ticket information visit Ticketmaster.
- June 28: Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod
- July 5: Cardiff Castle
- July 10: Edinburgh Castle
- July 12: Manchester Castlefield Bowl
- July 13: Leeds Millennium Square
- July 18: London Alexandra Palace Park
- July 19: Dreamland Margate
14. Smashing Pumpkins & Weezer
Both bands dominated the music scene in the 1990s are now going on tour together. You can purchase tickets via Ticketmaster.
- June 7: Birmingham Utilita Arena
- June 8: London The O2
- June 12: Glasgow OVO Hydro
- June 13: Manchester Co-op Live
- June 14: Cardiff Castle
15. Blink 182
The pop-punk trio were forced to postpone part of their UK tour earlier this year and have rescheduled the dates for 2024. Find out if there's any tickets left by visiting National World's article.
- August 26: Belfast, SSE Arene
- August 29: OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- August 30: OVO Hydro, Glasgow
16. Madness
Madness are currently on their C'est La Vie tour but that hasn't stopped them from scheduling more dates in 2024. For more information on their 2024 shows, visit the Ticketmaster website.
- June 14 – Summer Series, Margate
- June 15 – Summer Sessions, Plymouth
- June 16 – Summer Sessions, Southampton
- June 28 – Racecourse, Newcastle
- June 29 – Lincoln Castle
- July 5 – Edinburgh Castle
- July 6 – Lytham Festival
- July 12 – Open Air Theatre, Scarborough
- July 13 – International Musical Eisteddfod, Llangollen
- July 14 – Summer Sessions, Derby
- July 18 – Cardiff Castle
- July 19 – Englefield Estate
- July 26 – Kirkstall Abbey, Leeds
- July 27 – Ludlow Castle
- July 28 – Uptown Festival, Blackheath
- July 31 – Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher
- August 2: Essex, Audley End
- August 9: Belfast, Custom House Square
17. Masego
The R&B multi-instrumentalist returns to the UK for another run of summer shows. Visit Live Nation for more information.
- February 19: Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow
- February 20: London, Alexandra Palace\
- February 22: Manchester, O2 Apollo
- February 23: Bristol, O2 Academy Bristol
- February 25: Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
18. Miles Kane
Miles Kane will be embarking on a huge UK headline tour January & February next year. See National World's article for more information on how to get tickets.
- January 25: Leeds, O2 Academy
- January 26: Bristol, O2 Academy
- January 27: Birmingham, O2 Institute
- January 29: Oxford, O2 Academy
- January 30: Nottingham, Rock City
- February 1: Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers
- February 2: Newcastle, NX
- February 3: Manchester, O2 Ritz
- February 5: Cambridge, Junction
- February 6: Southampton, Engine Rooms
- February 8: Brighton, Concorde 2
- February 9: London, Electric Ballroom
- February 10: London, Electric Ballroom
19. New Order
Fresh off the back of a successful run of 2023 shows, New Order will return to the UK again next summer.
- August 22: Cardiff, Alexandra Head, Cardiff Bay
- August 24: Manchester, Wythenshawe Park
20. Nicki Minaj
Following the release of Pink Friday 2, Nick Minaj is set to embark on a UK tour. The Trinidad and Tobagon rapper will visit Manchester, Birmingham, and London.
- May 25: Manchester, Co-op Live
- May 26: Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
- May 28: London, The O2
- May 30: Manchester, Co-op Live
21. Nile Rodgers & CHIC
Rodgers and his band will be performing shows across the UK next year starting at Delamere Forest in Northwick on June 15.
- June 15: Northwich, Delamere Forest
- June 16: Halifax, The Piece Hall
- June 21: Nottingham, Sherwood Pines
- June 22: Yorkshire, Dalby Forest
- June 23: Southampton, Southampton Summer Sessions
- July 7: Bedford, Bedford Park
- July 11: Llangollen, Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod
- July 12: Gloucestershire, Westonbirt Arboretum
- July 13: Margate, Dreamland
- July 25: Suffolk, Henham Park
22. Olivia Dean
Olivia Dean's much-anticipated tour celebrate her breakout release ‘Messy’ and brings the singer to a host of venues across the UK. For more information on Olivia Dean's UK tour, see National World's article.
- April 25: Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers
- April 26: Leeds, Stylus
- April 27: Manchester, Albert Hall
- April 29: Birmingham, O2 Institute
- April 30: Bristol, O2 Academy
- May 2: London, Eventim Apollo
23. Pixies
The 80s rock darlings are embarking on a huge tour next year and will be performing their 'Bossanova' and 'Trompe Le Monde' albums in full.
- March 12: Manchester, Albert Hall
- March 13: Manchester, Albert Hall
- March 14: Manchester, Albert Hall
- March 16: London, O2 Forum Kentish Town
- March 17: London, O2 Forum Kentish Town
- March 18: London, O2 Forum Kentish Town
24. Tenacious D
Jack Black and Kyle Gass are bringing their Spicy Meatball tour to the UK in Spring 2024. Tickets are still available to purchase through Ticketmaster.
- May 7: Resorts World Arena, Birmingham
- May 8: AO Arena, Manchester
- May 9: OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- May 11: First Direct Arena, Leeds
- May 12: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
- May 13: Brighton Centre, Brighton
25. Sampha
Following the release of his much-anticipated and highly-acclaimed sophomore LP, 'Lahai', Sampha has confirmed he'll be performing a one-off show at London's Alexandra Palace.
- April 26: London, Alexandra Palace
26. The 1975
The indie rock group have extended their ‘At Their Very Best’ tour and will be visiting venues across the UK in 2024. See National World's article for full details.
- February 9: Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- February 12: London, The O2
- February 13: London, The O2
- February 18: Manchester, AO Arena
- February 21: Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
27. The Killers
Brandon Flowers and co are set to return to the UK following a triumphant showing at Reading and Leeds Festival last summer.
- June 18: Co-Op Live, Manchester
- June 19: Co-Op Live, Manchester
- June 21: Co-Op Live, Manchester
- June 22: Co-Op Live, Manchester
- June 25: Ovo Hydro, Glasgow
- June 26: Ovo Hydro, Glasgow
- June 27: Ovo Hydro, Glasgow
- July 4: The O2, London
- July 5: The O2, London
- July 7: The O2, London
- July 8: The O2, London
28. Thundercat
The two-time Grammy Award-winning artist will kick off his UK tour in March 2024, visiting venues in Glasgow, Manchester, Bristol and more.
- March 25: Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow
- March 28: Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
- March 29: Newcastle Upon Tyne, O2 City Hall, Newcastle
- March 30: Bristol, Bristol Beacon
- March 31: Wolverhampton, Civic at the Halls
- April 3: London, KOKO
- April 4: London, KOKO
- April 5: London, KOKO
- April 6: London, KOKO
29. Troye Sivan
Troye Sivan will bring his "biggest European headline tour to date" to the UK next summer. See National World's article for ticket information.
- June 22 – Manchester, AO Arena
- June 23 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- June 25 – Dublin, 3Arena
- June 27 – London, Arena Wembley
- June 28 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
30. IDLES
Punk outfit IDLES will be embarking on a huge UK tour in support of the group's forthcoming record, Tangk, due for release in February 2024. For more details, see National World's article.
- July 12: Cardiff, Castle
- July 13: Halifax, The Piece Hall
- July 20: Margate, Margate Summer Series
- July 21: Cornwall, The Wyldes
- November 17: Belfast, Telegraph
- November 23: Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- November 24: Newcastle, O2 City Hall
- November 25: Nottingham, Rock City
- November 29: London, Alexandra Palace
- December 1: Brighton, The Brighton Centre
- December 3: Birmingham, O2 Academy
- December 6: Manchester, O2 Apollo
- December 7: Manchester, O2 Apollo
