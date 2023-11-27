Madness tour: door times and when UK tour concerts start and end?
Madness will play arena shows across UK on C'est La Vie tour
Madness are set to embark on a huge UK tour. The legendary band will be coming to arenas across the country in the coming weeks and are joined by a special guest.
Fans will be flocking to some of the biggest venues in Britain in November and December for an early Christmas present. Madness have also announced two outdoor shows for summer 2024 in Essex and Berkshire.
Ticketmaster has warned that there is "low" or "limited" availability for a number of dates on the tour. But if you have managed to get tickets, you might be wondering about timings.
Here's all you need to know:
What are Madness's UK tour dates?
The iconic group will be on the road from Thursday, 30 November until Saturday, 16 December. It will see them come to arenas in England, Scotland and Wales.
- 30 November - P&J Live, Aberdeen
- 1 December - OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- 2 December - Utilita Arena, Newcastle
- 4 December - Utilita Arena, Cardiff
- 5 December - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
- 7 December - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
- 8 December - First Direct Arena, Leeds
- 9 December - AO Arena, Manchester
- 11 December - The Brighton Centre, Brighton
- 12 December - Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth
- 14 December - Utilita Arena, Sheffield
- 15 December - The O2, London
- 16 December - Utilita Arena, Birmingham
What are door times for Madness tour?
Madness will play arena shows at some of the biggest venues across the country in November and December. The venues have started to announce timings for the shows, which are as follows:
30 November - Aberdeen
The doors at the P&J Live will open at 6pm. The first act will perform at 6.30pm and fans can expect Madness at around 8.45pm.
1 December - Glasgow
Doors will open at OVO Hydro at 6.30pm, the venue has confirmed. A DJ will perform from 6.30pm and the concert is due to start at 7.30pm - with Madness performing later in the night.
2 December - Newcastle
The doors will open at 6pm at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, the venue has confirmed. The concert is due to start at 7pm.
4 December - Cardiff
For the show at Utilita Arena in Cardiff, the doors will open at 6.30pm. The concert will start later in the evening.
5 December - Nottingham
The doors will open at the Motorpoint Arena at 6.30pm. Fans can expect Madness to begin their set at around 8.45pm.
7 December - Liverpool
The doors will open at M&S Bank Arena at 6.30pm for the concert. Expect similar performance timings to the rest of the tour.
8 December - Leeds
The doors will open at 6.30pm, the First Direct Arena has announced. The concert is due to start at 7.30pm and there will be a support act.
9 December - Manchester
The doors at the AO Arena will open at 6pm, the venue has announced. The concert in Manchester is due to start at 7.30pm.
11 December - Brighton
The doors at the Brighton Centre will open at 6.30pm on 11 December. Expect similar concert timings to the rest of the tour.
12 December - Bournemouth
The doors will open at 7pm at the Bournemouth International Centre, it has been confirmed. The support act will start their set at 7.30pm.
14 December - Sheffield
For the show at the Utilita Arena, doors will open at 6pm. The first act will begin at 7.30pm and the curfew is at 11pm.
15 December - London
The doors are due to open at The O2 arena at 6.30pm, the venue has confirmed. Expect similar concert timings to the rest of the tour
For the final show on the tour, doors are due to open at 6pm. Utilita Arena has not yet confirmed the performance times.
