The Lightning Seeds will be the special guest for Madness' C'est La Vie tour

Madness will be joined by The Lightning Seeds for UK tour

Madness will be joined by a special guest for the C'est La Vie tour across the UK. The door times for the shows in November and December have been confirmed by the venues.

The iconic band will be heading to arenas across Britain over the coming weeks. The C'est La Vie tour will run from 30 November to 16 December.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But who will be joining Madness on the road? Here's all you need to know:

Who is Madness' support act for UK tour?

Madness will be joined by special guests Lightning Seeds for the upcoming arena shows. The band will appear at every date on the tour.

Before Lightning Seeds start the concert, a DJ will perform a set as the crowd begins to arrive. For the first show at P&J Live, the DJ will be DJ Darren.

Who are the Lightning Seeds?

The special guest for the C'est La Vie tour will be the Lightning Seeds. First formed in 1989, it was originally envisioned as a solo project for Ian Broudie - formerly of Big in Japan.

Advertisement

Advertisement