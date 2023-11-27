Madness tour: support acts and who is opening for UK tour shows
The Lightning Seeds will be the special guest for Madness' C'est La Vie tour
Madness will be joined by a special guest for the C'est La Vie tour across the UK. The door times for the shows in November and December have been confirmed by the venues.
The iconic band will be heading to arenas across Britain over the coming weeks. The C'est La Vie tour will run from 30 November to 16 December.
But who will be joining Madness on the road? Here's all you need to know:
Who is Madness' support act for UK tour?
Madness will be joined by special guests Lightning Seeds for the upcoming arena shows. The band will appear at every date on the tour.
Before Lightning Seeds start the concert, a DJ will perform a set as the crowd begins to arrive. For the first show at P&J Live, the DJ will be DJ Darren.
Who are the Lightning Seeds?
The special guest for the C'est La Vie tour will be the Lightning Seeds. First formed in 1989, it was originally envisioned as a solo project for Ian Broudie - formerly of Big in Japan.
The Lightning Seeds expanded into a touring band following the release of Jollification in 1994. The group's best known track is probably Three Lions - a collaboration with David Baddiel and Frank Skinner - which was released for the 1996 Euros and has been re-worked over the years.
