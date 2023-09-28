New Order London door times: what time do doors open at The O2 arena, setlist, tickets
New Order door times have been confirmed for The O2 arena
and live on Freeview channel 276
The iconic band will be coming to The O2 arena on Friday, 29 September. It follows shows in major European cities like Paris and Amsterdam.
Advertisement
Advertisement
New Order announced the tour in April of this year and the dates follow on from a hugely successful run of shows in North America in March which included a performance and in conversation key-note speech with the band at the SXSW. The tour will see the band make long awaited returns to major UK cities.
The concert in London will be New Order's first in the capital since 2021 and the tour will also see them make their first visit to Dublin since 2019. Their previous appearance in the Iriish capital was a sold out show at Trinity College, which was their first headline show in the country in 26 years.
New Order will also head to Glasgow for the first time in eight years. If you are heading to the shows - here's all you need to know:
When and where is New Order show in London?
The band will play The O2 arena in the capital on Friday, 29 September. The full address for the venue is: Peninsula Square, London SE10 0DX.
What time do the doors open?
Advertisement
Advertisement
The doors will open at The O2 arena at 6.30pm on Friday, the venue has announced.
New Order UK and Ireland dates
The band announced the UK, Ireland and Europe tour in April of this year. It began on 21 September and will run until 7 October.
New Order will play the following shows:
- 21 September - Royal Arena, Copenhagen
- 23 September - Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam
- 26 September - Zenith, Paris
- 29 September - The O2, London
- 1 October - 3Arena, Dublin
- 5 October - OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- 7 October - First Direct Arena, Leeds
What is the setlist for the show in London?
New Order have not announced the setlist for the concert at The O2 on 29 September. However they have already played three shows on the tour - in Copenhagen, Amsterdam and Paris.
The latest show was in the French capital on Tuesday (26 September) and it gives fans a hint of what to expect in London. New Order played the following tracks at the Zenith, according to Setlist.fm:
- Crystal
- Age of Consent
- Ceremony
- Restless
- Shake It Up
- Isolation(Joy Division cover)
- Your Silent Face
- World
- Be a Rebel
- Waiting for the Sirens' Call
- Sub-culture
- Bizarre Love Triangle
- Plastic
- True Faith
- Temptation
- Blue Monday
Encore
- Atmosphere(Joy Division cover)
- Love Will Tear Us Apart(Joy Division cover)
Can you get tickets for New Order tour?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ticketmaster has warned that there are limited tickets available for some of the dates on the tour this autumn. Leeds in particular is selling fast.
Fans hoping to get last minute tickets for London The O2 arena show might be in luck as seats are available from £41.25 each plus booking fees.
Who is the support act?
Australian band Confidence Man will be the opening act for the UK and Ireland shows, it has been confirmed. Announcing the news, New Order's website added: "The Australian band’s 2022 critically acclaimed album Tilt, reached number 7 in the Official UK Charts, being labelled as “(full of) Unapologetic bangers with tongue firmly in cheek and furious, feminist bent, TILT is the album you need in your life." by Clash Magazine."