James Blake at Alexandra Palace: London setlist, tour dates, can you get tickets, start time
James Blake is playing a show at London's Alexandra Palace
James Blake will play his only UK show this autumn in London in the coming days.
The electronic music icon is on the road in support of his 2023 album Playing Robots into Heaven. He has been playing shows across Europe in recent weeks - including stops in Paris and Milan.
The singer-songwriter will play a show at the famous Alexandra Palace venue in London. It will be followed by a run of concerts at major cities across North America including New York, Toronto and Los Angeles.
But if you are heading to the concert in London this week, here's all you need to know:
When and where is James Blake's show in London?
The singer-songwriter will be playing a huge show at Alexandra Palace on Thursday, 28 September. It is part of his current run of shows which will also see him play a concert in Netherlands on Tuesday (26 September).
He will follow it up with a tour in North America in October. James Blake's onlu concert in London will take place at Alexandra Palace.
The full address for the venue is: Alexandra Palace, Alexandra Palace Way, London N22 7AY.
What is the potential setlist for the show?
James Blake has not announced his setlist for the London show on Thursday, 28 September, and it is likely to remain underwraps until the Alexandra Palace gig. However he has played a handful of shows across Europe as part of the Playing Robots in Heaven tour so far in September.
It includes a show at UFO im Velodrom, Berlin, Germany on Sunday, 24 September. According to Setlist.fm, James Blake played the following tracks:
- Asking to Break
- I Want You to Know
- The Limit to Your Love(Feist cover)
- Life Round Here
- Big Hammer
- Loading
- Fall Back
- Fire the Editor
- Tell Me
- CMYK / Stop What You're Doing
- Love Me in Whatever Way
- Voyeur
- Retrograde
- Godspeed(Frank Ocean cover)
- If You Can Hear Me
What time does the show start?
Doors will open at Alexandra Palace at 6.30pm - the venue has announced.
Can you get tickets for James Blake in London?
Ticketmaster warns that there is "low" availability for tickets to the concert on Thursday, 28 September. Fans are still able to purchase unreserved standing tickets from £40,45 each plus fees.
The website warns that there is a maximum limit of six tickets per customer - and any orders in excess of six tickets will be cancelled.
What are the tour dates?
James Blake has been on the road through September as part of the Playing Robots Into Heaven and will see the Europe leg end at Alexandra Palace in London. He will head across the pond for a North American tour in the coming weeks.
Here are the current tour dates:
Europe
- 18 September - Fabrique, Milan, Italy
- 20 September - L'Olympia Bruno Coquatrix, Paris, France
- 21 September - Vorst Nationaal Forest, Belgium
- 22 September - L'Olympia Bruno Coquatrix, Paris, France
- 24 September - UFO im Velodrom, Berlin, Germany
- 26 September - Tilburg, Netherlands
- 28 September - Alexandra Palace, London
North America
- 3 October - Atlanta, Georgia
- 5 October - New York City, New York
- 6 October - New York City, New York
- 9 October - Boston, MA
- 10 October - Montreal, Quebec
- 12 October - Toronto, Ontario
- 14 October - Chicago, Illinois
- 16 October - San Francisco, California
- 19 October - Los Angeles, California
- 20 October - Los Angeles, California
Who is the support act for the tour?
The support act for James Blake's concert at Alexandra Palace in London on Thursday, 28 September will be Actress. The artist, whose real name is Darren Cunningham, was also the opener for James Blake shows at the Paris shows.
Debuting in 2004, Actress has been a main stay of the electronic music scene in the years since. On his Spotify page, he describes his work as some of the "least predictable, least classifiable electronic music of his era".
His most recent release is the four track single Game Over ( e1 ) which includes the title track as well as Push Power ( a1 ), Fire and Light and Walking Flames - versions of which also appear on his 2020 album Karma & Desire. He is set to release LXXXVIII on 3 November.
Actress' most popular tracks on Spotify include Fire and Light, FALLING RIZLAS, Walking Flames, R.I.P. and Crushed.