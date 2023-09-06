Mercury Prize 2023: When is awards ceremony, how to watch on TV & who is performing?
The nominees performing at this year’s Mercury Prize have been announced - here’s everything you need to know
Mercury Prize has announced the full list of nominees performing at this year’s award show and it’s a star-studded list. The shortlist was revealed in July with Loyle Carner emerging as the bookies’ favourite.
The Mercury Prize is an annual award ceremony that shines a light on the best of the British and Irish output in the music industry. Now in its 32nd year, a panel of esteemed judges come together yet again to decide on the best album released in the past year.
Previous winners of the Mercury Prize have gone onto achieve hugely successful careers, including big names such as Arctic Monkeys, James Blake, and Alt-J. Fans are now excited to find out who the Mercury Prize will earmark as their star of tomorrow.
But when is the Mercury Prize awards ceremony, will it be aired on TV and who is performing Here’s everything you need to know
When is Mercury Prize 2023?
The Mercury Prize 2023 ceremony will be held at London’s Eventim Apollo on Thursday 7 September 2023. The awards night is traditionally held in the first week of September but was moved last year following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Who is performing at the Mercury Prize 2023?
The full list of Mercury Prize 2023 nominees performing at the ceremony are as follows...
- Ezra Collective
- J Hus
- Shygirl
- Jessie Ware
- Jockstrap
- Lankum
- Loyle Carner
- Olivia Dean
- Raye
- Young Fathers
How to watch Mercury Prize 2023?
Mercury Prize 2023 will be broadcast on BBC Four and BBC iPlayer from 9pm.