The 2023 shortlist has seen Arctic Monkeys match record for the most nominated act in the award's history, while newcomers Olivia Dean and Shygirl pick up their first nominations

Jessie Ware, J Hus and Arctic Monkeys are among the 2023 Mercury Prize nominees. (Credit: Getty Images)

The shortlist for the 2023 Mercury Music Prize has been announced, with a host of returning and new names vying for the prestigious industry award.

The Mercury Prize is an annual award ceremony which celebrate the best of the British and Irish output in the music industry. Each year, a panel of esteemed judges give their verdict on what was the best album released in the past year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 2023 shortlist has seen popular names and newcomers pick up nominations for their stellar work. Now in its 32nd year, the Mercury Prize can often mark out the stars of tomorrow in the music industry and can also celebrate legacy names.

Rapper Little Simz picked up the award in 2022 for her album 'Sometimes I Might Be Introvert'.

But who is nominated this year - and when is the ceremony taking place? Here's everything you need to know.

Who is nominated for the 2023 Mercury Prize?

Sheffield rock band Arctic Monkeys have picked up the fifth nomination of their career for their 2022 album The Car. The nomination has seen the celebrated band match Radiohead's record for the most nominations in the award's history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jessie Ware's disco-infused album 'That! Feels Good!!' has also picked up a nomination. Her last inclusion came on the list came 11 years ago for her album 'Devotion'.

J Hus picked up his second nomination for 'Beautiful and Brutal Yard', six years after his first nomination for 'Common Sense'. Fellow rapper Loyal Carner also picked up the second nomination of his career for 'Hugo'.

Edinburgh experimental hip-hop trio Young Fathers also return to the shortlist with 'Heavy, Heavy'. Their 2014 win for their debut 'Dead' marks the last time the prize was awarded to an act based outside of London.

The debut album from pop singer Raye, 'My 21st Century Blues', has gained the singer her first nomination in her career. The album, which hit number two in the UK charts, gained attention amid a battle and subsequent departure from her record company Polydor in the run up to its release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Electronic favourite Fred Again was nominated for the first time for 'Actual Life 3'. Meanwhile, Afrobeat-jazz outfit Ezra Collective's second album 'Where I'm Meant To Be' was also included on the list.

Lankum, an experimental folk band from Dublin, has been nominated for their fourth album 'False Lankum'. Soul singer Olivia Dean has been nominated for her debut album 'Messy', which hit a peak of number four in the UK charts when it was released only last month.

Rounding out the list is dance act Shygirl and electro-pop duo Jockstrap. Shygirl's first nomination comes for her long-awaited debut album 'Nymph', while Jockstrap were nominated for their debut record 'I love You Jennifer B'.

What does the winner of the Mercury Prize win?

Each year, the award is given to the album which has been regarded as the most accomplished by a panel of experts from the UK and Irish music industry. Every shortlisted nominee has received a specially-commissioned trophy to mark their inclusion in the year's best list.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the overall winner of the prize also walks away with £25,000.

When is the 2023 Mercury Prize?

The winner is due to be announced at a special ceremony at London's Hammersmith Apollo on Thursday 7 September.