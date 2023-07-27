Images from the career of one of music's most outspoken icons - Sinéad O’Connor

The world has been in mourning since the sad news of Sinéad O’Connor's death was announced. The Nothing Compares 2 U singer was known for her unapologetic outspoken views, and that's where her legacy will live on.

Born in Dublin, Ireland, O'Connor died at the age of 56 when she was found unresponsive at her home in London.

She entered the music scene in the 1980s and her debut album The Lion and the Cobra was released in 1987 but it was her 1990 follow-up - I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got - that propelled her into a global success.

It's no understatement to say that few musicians have carried a voice that evoked quite as much emotion as O'Connor and the tragic obstacles she had to overcome in her life - including the death of her 17-year-old son in 2022 - endeared her to many.