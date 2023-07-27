Met Police has confirmed Sinead O’Connor’s death is not being treated as suspicious

Sinead O’Connor was found unresponsive at her home in South-East London, Met Police confirmed today. The 56-year-old Irish icon was pronounced dead at the scene and her death is not being treated as suspicious.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called at 11.18am on Wednesday 26 July to reports of an unresponsive woman at a residential address in the SE24 area.

“Next of kin have been notified. The death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the Coroner.”

The singer’s death was announced on Wednesday (July 26) by her family. In a statement released on Wednesday evening, O’Connor’s loved-ones said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

The ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ singer is survived by three children. Her son Shane passed away in 2022 at the age of 17.

O’Connor was born in Dublin on December 8 1966 and rose to fame in the late 1980s with her debut album ‘The Lion and the Cobra. She is best known for her hit rendition of Prince’s song “Nothing Compares 2 U’, released in 1990.

The tune received worldwide recognition and earned the star several Grammy nominations. Sinead eventually won the 1991 Grammy for Best Alternative Music Performance, but chose to not attend the awards.